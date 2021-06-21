'Neighbours' spoilers: Will Ned Willis and Yashvi BREAK-UP?

Things are not looking good for Ned Willis and his girlfriend Yashvi after they fallout over THAT sketch of Sheila C on Neighbours.

Ned Willis (played by Ben Hall) has some BIG explaining to do on Neighbours.



Ned's girlfriend Yashvi Rebecchi (Olivia Junkeer) has accidentally stumbled upon his secret sketch of Sheila C! Could it be that Ned still has feelings for businesswoman Sheila C, who was recently in Erinsborough to buy The Hive?



Ned tries to talk his way out of trouble and convince Yashvi he is committed to their relationship, but it looks like Yashvi has her doubts.



Can their relationship survive this latest setback?

Yashvi demands to know why Ned still has THAT secret sketch of Sheila C on Neighbours.

Meanwhile, Clive Gibbons (Geoff Paine) has well and truly outstayed his welcome at the Brennan house, and Clive's beloved houseplant Herbert is just as overbearing and demanding!



Nicolette Stone (Charlotte Chimes) would have already sent Clive packing if it wasn't for the fact her mum Jane Harris (Annie Jones) is dating the doctor. But just as Nicolette is about to tell Clive it's time he returned to his own home, there is an unexpected TRAGEDY at Number 24.

Clive is left devastated by a family tragedy on today's episode of Neighbours.

Hendrix Greyson (Benny Turland) continues his driving lessons with Karl Kennedy (Alan Fletcher).



Of course, it means Hendrix has to sit through Karl's endless sessions of life advice! But Hendrix is chuffed when Karl admits his pride in how Hendrix has grown up.



Remember what a teenage tearaway Hendrix was when he first arrived in Erinsborough?



Hendrix totally now feels like a part of the Kennedy family. But just as things are going well, he receives some UNEXPECTED NEWS that sends him into spin.

Hendrix is not happy when he gets some surprise news on Neighbours.

