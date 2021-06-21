'Neighbours' spoilers: Will Ned Willis and Yashvi BREAK-UP?
Airs Tuesday 29 June 2021 at 5.30pm on Channel 5.
Ned Willis (played by Ben Hall) has some BIG explaining to do on Neighbours (Channel 5, 5.30pm - see our TV Guide for listings).
Ned's girlfriend Yashvi Rebecchi (Olivia Junkeer) has accidentally stumbled upon his secret sketch of Sheila C! Could it be that Ned still has feelings for businesswoman Sheila C, who was recently in Erinsborough to buy The Hive?
Ned tries to talk his way out of trouble and convince Yashvi he is committed to their relationship, but it looks like Yashvi has her doubts.
Can their relationship survive this latest setback?
Meanwhile, Clive Gibbons (Geoff Paine) has well and truly outstayed his welcome at the Brennan house, and Clive's beloved houseplant Herbert is just as overbearing and demanding!
Nicolette Stone (Charlotte Chimes) would have already sent Clive packing if it wasn't for the fact her mum Jane Harris (Annie Jones) is dating the doctor. But just as Nicolette is about to tell Clive it's time he returned to his own home, there is an unexpected TRAGEDY at Number 24.
Hendrix Greyson (Benny Turland) continues his driving lessons with Karl Kennedy (Alan Fletcher).
Of course, it means Hendrix has to sit through Karl's endless sessions of life advice! But Hendrix is chuffed when Karl admits his pride in how Hendrix has grown up.
Remember what a teenage tearaway Hendrix was when he first arrived in Erinsborough?
Hendrix totally now feels like a part of the Kennedy family. But just as things are going well, he receives some UNEXPECTED NEWS that sends him into spin.
Neighbours continues weekdays at 1.45pm and 5.30pm on Channel 5.
- Ned Willis - Ben Hall
- Roxy Willis - Zima Anderson
- Karl Kennedy - Alan Fletcher
- Susan Kennedy - Jackie Woodburne
- Nicolette Stone - Charlotte Chimes
- Hendrix Greyson - Benny Turland
- Yashvi Rebecchi - Olivia Junkeer
- Mackenzie Hargreaves - Georgie Stone
- Kyle Canning - Chris Milligan
- Shelia Canning - Colette Mann
- Levi Canning - Richie Morris
- Clive Gibbons - Geoff Paine
- Jane Harris - Annie Jones
