'Neighbours' spoilers: Will the SECRET KISS be exposed?

Hendrix Greyson (played by Ben Turland) is in a spin after a secret kiss with Zara Selwyn (Freya Van Dyke) on Neighbours! (6:00pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



Hendrix has been a support to Zara since she arrived in Erinsborough to rebuild a relationship with her mum, Amy Greenwood (Jacinta Stapleton).



But schoolgirl Zara has started to misread the signals between her and Hendrix.



He's not happy that she kissed him in the heat of the moment.



Especially as Hendrix is all loved-up with girlfriend, Mackenzie Hargreaves (Georgie Stone).



However, Zara is afraid that if word gets out about the kiss she will be in even more trouble.



She is supposed to be grounded after being accused of starting fires on both Ramsay Street and at Erinsborough High School.



Amy has already threatened to send Zara packing on the next plane back to Cairns.



Will Hendrix agree to keep quiet about the SECRET kiss?

Amy is not impressed when she discovers Zara is up to more mischief on Neighbours. (Image credit: Fremantle)

Kyle Canning (Chris Milligan) and his wife, Roxy Willis (Zima Anderson) are alarmed when they hear about Levi Canning's (Richie Morris) close brush with death.



Levi tries to play down the incident involving disturbed, fresh-out-of-prison, Joel Park.



But Kyle and Roxy point out that Levi never would have been held at gunpoint by Joel if he hadn't been carrying out an unofficial police investigation to try and help Freya Wozniak (Phoebe Roberts).



Kyle and Roxy once again warn Levi to steer clear of Freya and leave her to sort her own problems out.



Just look at all the trouble Freya has already caused.



And then there's the matter of her faking a romantic interest in Levi while using his police knowledge to try and find her missing boyfriend, Gareth Bateman.



But Levi can't seem to stay away.



Afraid for his cousin, Levi's safety, Kyle takes matters into his own hands...

Kyle and Roxy warn Levi to stay away from Freya on Neighbours. (Image credit: Fremantle)

Neighbours continues weekdays at 1:45pm and 6:00pm on Channel 5