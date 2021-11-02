'Neighbours': There's a BLAST-FROM-THE-PAST for Paul Robinson!

There is a family reunion in store for Paul Robinson (played by Stefan Dennis) as he's headed for Queensland for the big Lassiters business conference on today's episode of Neighbours (6.00pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



Paul's bosslady sister Lucy Robinson (Melissa Bell) is on board for the conference and no doubt keen to get all the gossip about what's been happening in Erinsborough since her last visit.



But the visit takes an unexpected turn when Paul is convinced he has seen a blast-from-the-past!



On his way to the airport, Paul catches a glimpse of a familiar face that he hasn't seen in years...



Paul is shocked and determined to track the MYSTERY figure down.



But Lucy is less than thrilled when Paul announces he is going to stay on in Queensland to solve the mystery.



WHO does Paul see?

Will stressed-out Terese be driven back to drink on Neighbours? (Image credit: Fremantle)

Terese Willis (Rebekah Elmaloglou) has been dreading the business conference.



Hotel manager Terese doesn't want to spend any more time with her estranged husband Paul than she has to.



But Lassiters business seems to keep bringing the separated couple back together again!



When Terese arrives at the conference, she is dismayed to discover she needs to work with Paul on some last-minute adjustments to their presentation.



It's the last straw for stressed-out Terese and she resorts to drastic measures to get her through the meeting...

Leo has an unexpected job offer for Chloe on today's episode of Neighbours! (Image credit: Fremantle)

While bosses Paul and Terese are away in Queensland, executive assistant Chloe Brennan (April Rose Pengilly) has her hands full with life at Lassiters.



On top of her daily duties, Chloe is having to handle mischief maker Mick Allsop (Joel Creasy), who has somehow become the hotel's newest employee.



Chloe suspects Paul's granddaughter Harlow Robinson (Jemma Donovan) is behind Mick's hiring, as a way to stir-up trouble and cause problems for Chloe.



Chloe has had just about enough when Paul's vineyard owner son Leo Tanaka (Tim Kano) makes her an unexpected job offer!

Neighbours continues weekdays at 1:45pm and 6:00pm on Channel 5