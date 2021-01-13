'9-1-1' on Fox - Everything you need to know about Season 4

9-1-1 is coming back to Fox for another season, where we'll continue to follow the lives of fictional Los Angeles first responders including police officers, firefighters, paramedics and dispatchers. Since the series focuses on emergency services, many people wondered if the creators would choose to address the coronavirus pandemic in the series.

**The remainder of this post contains mild spoilers for past seasons of 9-1-1**

The third season of 9-1-1 was an intense one, as the second episode saw a massive tsunami hitting the Santa Monica Pier. Shortly after, Athena, Maddie, Bobby and the 118 race to save lives and Buck fears the worst when Christopher goes missing. If that wasn't dramatic enough, the season finale saw a catastrophic train derailment and there's a big pregnancy announcement from Maddie to end it on a happy note. So what's next?

When will '9-1-1' Season 4 premier?

9-1-1 Season 4 is set to premier on January 18, 2021 on FOX at 8pm / 7pm c. It will keep its usual Monday timeslot so fans can tune in like they usually would. It will also available on Sky Witness in the UK.

For those who can't get enough, 9-1-1: Lone Star Season 2 premiers an hour later, so you'll be able to binge on first responder programmes every Monday. What's not to love?

How to watch '9-1-1' Season 4 anywhere in the world

What is the plot of the new season of '9-1-1'?

After an intense third season, there's loads to look forward to when the fourth one premiers this month. With the pandemic on the forefront of everyone's minds, the burning question has been how much it will play into the upcoming season of 9-1-1. Speaking to TVLine, showrunner Tim Minear said:

"I feel like you have to address it. I haven't broken a single episode, but my feeling – and I reserve the right to completely change my mind – is that on a first responder show like this, you can't really ignore it."

But before we even get to the coronavirus pandemic, we open with a huge mudslide, which dramatically takes out the iconic Hollywood sign. The first responders have a lot of work to do!

Beyond the call of duty, they've also got lots going on in their personal lives. We're expecting to see updates on Maddie's pregnancy, as well as some flashbacks which haven't yet been confirmed. What we do know is that this season is set months after the beginning of the pandemic, so our first responders will be navigating this new normal.

The key focus will of course be on this mudslide, and the catastrophic damage it's caused to the local area. But if 9-1-1 is anything to go by, we're sure there's a lot more drama to come.

Who stars in '9-1-1' Season 4?

Plenty of fan favourites are returning for the fourth season of 9-1-1. As ever the newest instalment will feature all the first responders we know and love. Here's the main cast for the upcoming season:

Angela Bassett (American Horror Story)

Peter Krause (Six Feet Under)

Oliver Stark (MindGamers)

Aisha Hinds (Under the Dome)

Kenneth Choi (Sons of Anarchy)

Rockmond Dunbar (Prison Break)

Ryan Guzman (Step Up Revolution)

Jennifer Love Hewitt (Ghost Whisperer)

In addition to the main cast, John Harlan Kim has been promoted to a series regular for season 4. He plays Albert Han, the half-brother of Howard "Chimney" Han. We'll be seeing a lot more of him too, as he'll be showing up a lot more in the latest season.

Tim Minear spoke to TVLine about the character of Albert. He said, "Suddenly having his little brother around is a way for Chimney to see how much he has grown and matured.”