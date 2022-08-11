A Farm Through Time — air date, episode guide and all about the time travel farming series

A Farm Through Time is three-part weekly series on Channel 5 that explores how farming practices have evolved since the Iron Age, historian Ruth Goodman and farming brothers Rob and Dave Nicholson relive what life was really like for farmers as they battled to keep Britain fed.

Here's everything you need to know about A Farm Through Time...

A Farm Through Time is a three-part series that launches on Channel 5 on Thursday, 18 August at 9pm. The episodes run weekly and will also become available on the streaming service My5.

Is there a trailer for A Farm Through Time?

Channel 5 has yet to release a trailer for A Farm Through Time. If one appears, we'll be sure to post it here.

What happens in A Farm Through Time — our episode guide

Here's our guide to A Farm Through Time which we'll update as the three-part series progresses...

Episode 1: Thursday August 18

The first episode of A Farm Through Time is all about 'Digging For Victory!' and discovering what farming was like during wartime. At no time in history has farming been more important than during World War Two. When conflict broke out, Britain faced a potentially devastating food crisis as German U-boats sank hundreds of merchant ships carrying vital foodstuffs – and it was up to farmers to make sure Britain wouldn’t be starved into submission.

"At the beginning of the war, 70% of our food was being imported," explains historian Ruth Goodman. "All the Nazis had to do was to stop the supply, so we had to solve this problem or starve."

At the outbreak of war, farming practices were rather old-fashioned, with more than half of British farms entirely horse-powered. Ruth shows Rob and Dave Nicholson a game-changing piece of wartime machinery, the Fordson tractor, which helped farmers reach the government target of ploughing an extra two million acres of land in a year. Meanwhile, they also experience the hardship of rationing, spend a night in an air raid shelter and learn how the Women’s Land Army became a crucial part of the war effort.

"Being a farmer in wartime wasn’t the same as going to fight on the battlefields. But farmers did their bit, they fed troops and stopped Britain starving," says Dave. "The farming community stood up and were counted when it mattered!"

Rob and Dave Nicholson show how everyone played their part to keep Britain fed in World War Two. (Image credit: Channel 5)

