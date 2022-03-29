A League Of Their Own Road Trip: From Dingle To Dover — release date, interview, celebrity guests and all about the new series

All shook up! Jamie and Freddie are Elvis in A League Of Their Own Road Trip: From Dingle To Dover.

In A League of their Own Road Trip: From Dingle To Dover on Sky Max, you'll see sporty pals — Liverpool and England football hero Jamie Redknapp and England cricket captain Andrew 'Freddie' Flintoff — as never before as they take an epic but fun journey.

The pair start in Ireland and work their way to the white cliffs of Dover over eight episodes, even swapping their own wheels for a hot pink Mustang to transform into the King himself, Elvis Presley (see above). They've also made sure to pick up some incredible celebrity guests along the way.

So here’s everything you need to know about the new Sky Max series A League of their Own Road Trip: From Dingle To Dover...

A League of their Own Road Trip: From Dingle to Dover starts on Sky Max from Thursday, April 7 at 9pm and all eight episodes will be available from that date on Sky Box Sets and NOW.

Jamie Redknapp on what to expect in A League of their Own Road Trip: From Dingle to Dover

In A League Of Their Own Road Trip: From Dingle to Dover, Jamie and Freddie will drive from Dingle in Ireland to Dover in Kent, joining celebrity guests and taking on challenges varying from tractor ploughing to appearing in the stage show of Only Fools and Horses.

With each of them teaming up with guests from the worlds of sport, comedy and entertainment, they will compete against each other to see who must take on the ultimate forfeit – dangling from a helicopter on a bungee rope.

“I knew I really didn’t want to do it,” says Jamie. “Even Freddie was scared about doing this one. It really was horrible. Dangling from a helicopter from a bungee rope is not my kind of entertainment. Whoever was going to do it was certainly going to have a shock coming their way.”

Acting class! It's Only Fools time for Jamie and Freddie, with Paul Whitehouse clearly amused. (Image credit: Sky)

Jamie Redknapp on the guest stars in A League of their Own Road Trip: From Dingle to Dover

Jamie and Freddie are joined by a whole host of guests including both some new faces and several ALOTO favourites. You can expect Alan Carr, Romesh Ranganathan, boxer Tony Bellew, Tyson Fury, comedian Maisie Adam, Tom Davis, former footballer Patrice Evra and Spice Girl Mel B.

“Everyone was great but the one I think people will like because he’s so interesting, no matter what you think about him, is world champion boxer Tyson Fury,” says Jamie.

“He’s such an amazing character and has that special magnetism. You don’t know what he’s going to say, what he’s going to do and to spend a whole day with him in Morecambe was quite surreal if I’m honest. He joined in everything and just to have him singing songs in the car with us felt like having one of your mates in the car. It was quite bizarre. Freddie and I were really blown away by him.”

Who's king of the ring? Tyson Fury watches on as Jamie fights Freddie. (Image credit: Sky)

Episode guide — Jamie Redknapp reveals his adventures with Freddie

Jamie Redknapp reveals the pairs escapades in first two episodes A League of their Own Road Trip: From Dingle to Dover. We'll update with new episodes as the series progresses...

Episode 1

The first stage of the trip sees Jamie and Freddie team up with Romesh Ranganathan and former Manchester United footballer Patrice Evra in Ireland. There, they take on sheep herding before competing in the National Ploughing Championships. Then the foursome travel to England where they join the cast of Riverdance for a thrilling live performance. "It’s such an iconic show to be involved with,” says Jamie. “But if you’d have told me when we first started doing this show that I’d be doing Riverdance and dancing around in front of a live audience I’d have said, ‘no I can’t do that’. It’s a confidence thing. But I decided throw myself into it, wave my legs around and try to look like I knew what I was doing so I could hopefully blend in. I was lucky in that I had a great partner in Patrice Evra. Patrice can dance. Romesh was definitely dancing to a different beat and it was so funny. I was dreadful but Romesh made me look like Michael Flatley.”

Episode 2

Jamie and Freddie join comedian Maisie Adam and boxer Tony Bellew and head to the home of English football, St. George’s Park in Staffordshire, where they take an ice bath and then try their hands at becoming referees. “Referees will tell you I’ve not always been their biggest fan but I know they’ve got a tough, tough job to do,” says Jamie. “To be on the other side of it was a lot of fun. And to make up the rules. That’s the sort of refereeing I’d have done. I’d have been a bit maverick and made it all about me.” Next up, the boys must transform themselves into Elvis to perform live in front of thousands of his adoring fans. “That was so good,” says Jamie. “Freddie loves Elvis so anything to do with Elvis and Fred just comes alive. It was hilarious. My white suit was a little bit too tight, unfortunately. I had to get myself removed from it, which took a few hours.”

Is there a trailer?

Sadly not yet. But we’re dying to see Jamie and Freddie transforming into Elvis, so if one drops we’ll be sure to put it on this page.