Alan Titchmarsh's Underdog to Superdog: release date and everything we know

Alan Titchmarsh's Underdog to Superdog is a new Channel 5 series that sees problem pooches getting a chance to shine.

The four-part factual show sees the star take a break from his ITV series, Love Your Weekend with Alan Titchmarsh, to follow dogs who are being given a new purpose in life, training with experts to do important jobs.

Alan told The Mirror: "Dogs have played such an important part in my life, both as a child in Yorkshire with a corgi/cairn and border terrier cross at my heels, to bringing up my family with three yellow Labradors.

"Their companionship and their resourcefulness are matchless. I am looking forward hugely to watching the development of the dogs in this series as they prove their worth when given the chance to shine."

In the opening episode, we meet Freddie, an attention-seeking poodle who's been selected to retrain as a doggy model. We also meet sprocker spaniel Lychee, belonging to nurse Corinthia, who often wanders off on the hunt for new scents.

Alan reckons Lychee's great sense of smell could be great for something really useful, like fire investigation. Can Lychee pass the training and become a fire-investigating dog? Here's everything we know about the series...

Lychee the Sprocker Spaniel, Corinthia (Lychee's owner) and Alan (Image credit: MGM UK Alternative)

Alan Titchmarsh's Underdog to Superdog is released on Channel 5 on Tuesday, Monday 4 February at 7 pm. It will also be available on My5.

What happens in episode 1?

The broadcaster meets energetic sprocker spaniel Lychee and his owner, NHS nurse Corinthia. Lychee is completely uncontrollable off the lead as he follows new scents while on his walks. Fire investigation dog trainer Clive Gregory is challenged with training Lychee to put that nose to good use

What happens in episode 2?

Alan meets Greek Harehound Mili and her owners, retired couple Helen and Shahram. Greek Harehounds were bred for tracking and chasing hares, meaning Mili's attention is often diverted by the wildlife near her home in Dorset. Alan introduces the couple to Susanne Broughton, an expert in "mantrailing", who will teach Mili to track down a person from an item of their clothing.

Is there a trailer?

No, not yet.