Aldi’s Next Big Thing — release date, judges, contestants, how it works, interviews and all about the new competition

Aldi’s Next Big Thing is a new Channel 4 series that's like Dragon’s Den meets MasterChef meets The Apprentice! This new series pitches amateur British food suppliers against each other to win the prize of supplying all Aldi’s supermarkets for a year with their inventive idea.

"Each week six producers will pitch head-to-head but just two will be selected as finalists, and only one can win," says Anita Rani, who gets to judge the inventive products alongside Julie Ashfield, Aldi’s managing director of buying, and fellow presenter Chris Bavin. "It’s emotional – winning this contract is huge and could transform these producers’ businesses overnight!"

So here's all you need to know about Aldi’s Next Big Thing on Channel 4 including and interview with Anita Rani and Chris Bavin...

Aldi’s Next Big Thing is a six-part series on Channel 4 that starts on Thursday October 20 at 8pm.

What happens in Aldi's Next Big Thing?

The first week on Aldi's Next Big Thing sees first set of producers competing to bag a contract in the dinnertime category, which includes jarred sauces, ready meals and meal kits.

The hopefuls invited to pitch their products in Aldi’s tasting room include Danni, from Lewisham, who makes homemade Chinese sauces from her kitchen table, and Christian, who has created an award-winning chip shop chicken curry pie. However, both food items use high-end ingredients and could end up being be far too expensive for Aldi’s customers.

Meanwhile, young start-up entrepreneurs Aaron and Leo are hoping to take bugs mainstream with their edible insect range of meal kits, which include nuggets and burgers made out of protein-rich crickets! But although they’re pitch perfect in their sales promotion, is the nation really ready to invite creepy crawlies to their dinner table?

"Meal kits are growing in popularity as people crave a restaurant experience at home" says Anita. "But as of yet no supermarket has gone for an insect based kit. I must admit I’ve never tried crickets before and they’re actually really tasty. But will Aaron and Leo be the first to break crickets into the aisles?"

Interview: Anita Rani and Chris Bavin on presenting and judging in Aldi's Next Big Thing?

How would you describe Aldi's Next Big Thing?

Chris says: "I think it’s a lot of the best bits from lots of different existing formats, like Dragon’s Den or MasterChef or The Apprentice. But at its heart, it's just it's a lovely story about people’s journeys from starting their small businesses to then being potentially faced with the most incredible, life-changing order ever! To use a football analogy it's like a Sunday League football team winning the FA Cup. For these small food and drink producers it doesn’t get much bigger than this!"

Anita says: "It’s a programme that’s full of incredible stories and full of heart. I think it's got all the things that we love in TV shows, including all the drama of it being a competition. But ultimately just seeing people who are passionate about something get given the opportunity to just take it to another level is really emotional. It’s an hour of feel-good telly."

There are some intriguing food and drink innovations over the series. Which stood out?

Chris says: "All of them were amazing. But some were quite unlike anything we’d had before. So we tried burgers made out of insects, a chocolate bar with cheese and onion crisps in it, some Yorkshire pudding beer and even chocolate pasta. At first you go, this doesn’t sit right, but then you eat it and you’re like, you’re a genius!"

Did any blow you away in terms of taste?

Anita says: "Yes, the Pastry Pedaleur pastries. This woman called Stephanie puts a Mumbai spin on traditional pastries and I’d never tasted anything like them before. They were next level.

Chris says: "They were just heavenly, and possibly one of the greatest things I've eaten. But do you know what? Every single thing we tried and tasted was incredible and that’s testament to all the small artisan producers we have in this country."

Anita, we also hear you tried a curry that made you cry…

Anita says: "Yes, food is emotional and when something taps into your childhood like that and reminds you of something so authentic, well what can I say? It just got to me!"

It gets quite tense in the tasting room. How did you put the contestants at ease?

Anita says: "We were on everybody's side. We weren’t there to catch anyone out, so we just tried create an atmosphere where people got an opportunity to shine."

Chris says: "Although, having said that, with the best will in the world it’s still a terrifying process. It doesn’t matter how friendly and supportive and encouraging we tried to be, it’s still scary pitching to Aldi’s managing director of buying – there’s no getting away from that!"

Have you ever come up with a food idea that you could see hitting the supermarket shelves?

Anita says: "I haven’t, although I do really love cooking – it’s my happy place and it’s where I’m most creative. But there’s a type of food from India that I’d love to see in the supermarkets here – it’s Chinese food made for the Indian palate, which I call Chindian! You get this spicy chilli paneer which is delicious!"

Chris says: "I’ve invented a pretty cool sweet arancini with left over rice pudding, which I roll into balls and fry. My kids absolutely love it!"

What’s the one foodie product you always put in your supermarket trolley?

Anita says: "Packets of noodles. Sometimes if you’re feeling a bit tender or you just want a quick snack then there’s nothing better. They’re delicious, especially if you spice them up a bit."

Chris says: "I was going to say the same thing actually. My kids love them and they’re a great instant snack for to have in between all their clubs and school commitments. They’re genius!"

You two seem to get on well. Did you enjoy filming together?

Chris says: "Yes I was delighted when I heard Anita was involved – this show wouldn’t work without her!"

Anita says: "It was a wonderful process. We laughed a lot, probably too much! The best day of filming was when we were judging the treats category and we got to try some rum – we had to try it a few times of course! But what’s great about this show is that it’s real. We’ve opened the doors to people who would never usually get access to Aldi’s managing director of buying. That’s pretty special!"

Is there a trailer for Aldi's Next Big Thing?

We haven't seen a trailer for Aldi's Next Big Thing yet, but if Channel 4 releases one we'll post it on here.