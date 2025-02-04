Am I Being Unreasonable? season 2: release date, plot, cast, interview with Daisy May Cooper and everything we know

Daisy May Cooper in Season 2 of Am I Being Unreasonable

Comedy drama Am I Being Unreasonable? is back for a second series. Starring and written by This Country star Daisy May Cooper and her good friend and co-star, Selin Hizli, the six-part drama sees chaotic and grieving mum Nic (Cooper) leaning heavily on her ally, Jen (Hizli) as her life goes further into freefall.

"We pick up straight up from where series one finished," explains Daisy May. "Everyone is gathered for the memorial of Nic’s brother-in-law, Alex (David Fynn) when they discover that Nic had been having an affair with him."

The show's first season won three RTS Awards and was nominated for three BAFTAs, including a BAFTA for best male comedy performance for Lenny Rush as Nic’s son Ollie.

As well as returning stars, Daisy May Cooper's real-life brother and This Country co-creator Charlie Cooper, has a guest role in season two.

Here we tell you everything you need to know from the air date, which guest stars to look out for and new plot lines...

Writers of the show, Selin Hizli and Daisy May Coooper, star as best mates Jen and Nic. (Image credit: BBC)

Am I Being Unreasonable? season 2 starts on Wednesday, February 5 at 9.30pm on BBC1 and will be available as a box set on iPlayer.

The series will have six episodes and season one is available to watch on iPlayer now.

Am I Being Unreasonable? season two — cast

All the original cast are back including BAFTA-winning young actor, Lenny Rush (Dodger) who reprises his role as Nic and Dan’s long-suffering and stoic son, Ollie.

Dustin Demri-Burns returns as Nic's useless and selfish husband, Dan.

Juliet Cowan (Back To Life) is back as Nic and Dan's spiritualist cleaner, Viv.

Georgie Glenn (Call The Midwife) is Nic's stuck-up neighbour

Daisy May says, "We had great fun filming and you get to see Dustin Demri-Burns on rollerskates. He is the funniest person I’ve ever met. He’s like a six-year-old kid who’s not allowed sugar but has eaten too many Haribos. He was making us laugh so much off-set by the time we were shooting we were exhausted!"

Meanwhile, there are a host of new guest stars for season 2.

Dustin Demri-Burns is back as Nic's useless and self-centred husband, Dan. (Image credit: BBC)

Who are the guest stars in Am I Being Unreasonable? Season two?

Season 2 will feature a host of familiar stars including Chelsea Peretti, Tom Davis, Denise Black, Jamali Maddix and Kojey Radical in guest roles.

Daisy May says, "We have some really brilliant cameos in this series. Tom Davis plays a taxi driver and Jamali Maddix is a hotel receptionist."

Lenny Rush plays Ollie, Nic's son. (Image credit: BBC)

Meanwhile, Daisy-May's real-life brother Charlie Cooper appears in episode two playing Dutch IT consultant, Jurgen, who is the lodger of Nic's cleaner, Viv.

"I made Charlie wear a mullet wig and glasses and speak with a Dutch accent", says Daisy May. "The funny thing was, he kept dropping the accent because he wasn’t very good at it. We ended up having to write that into the script later on to explain Jurgen’s strange way of speaking."

Daisy May's real life brother and This Country star Charlie Cooper (above) in in season two. (Image credit: BBC)

What is the plot for Am I Being Unreasonable? season two?

Series two will begin where series one left off.

A synopsis from the BBC says, "Has Nic got away with murder? Has she raised her son Ollie to follow in her murky footsteps?

Kicked out of the family home for loving the wrong brother, Nic is reduced to sharing a caravan with her not-so-trustworthy best friend Jen. Meanwhile, Nic’s husband Dan has taken up roller-blading to channel his mid-life crisis.

Shunned at the school gates and cast as the witch at the school re-enactment, Nic is experiencing hallucinations. Or is someone playing tricks on her?"

Lenny Rush who stars as Nic's son says, "‘Ollie and his mum still love each other very much but in this series he’s a lot more frustrated with her. He gets annoyed when he sees people pulling the wool over her eyes and trying to manipulate her. Even his dad is having a wobble this time. Ollie feels like he has to look after both of them. He’s literally the parent."

Am I Being Unreasonable? season 2 begins on Wednesday, February 5, 9.30pm on BBC1