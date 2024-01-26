Ambulance season 12: release date, episode guide and everything we know

Ambulance season 12 sees the BAFTA-winning documentary series following more NHS first responders and was filmed in 2023 in Greater Manchester.

This time, we get to meet the staff of the North West Ambulance Service as they go about their daily shifts. There are plenty of challenges though, such as a queue of 57 incidents which sees call handlers under pressure to prioritise cases.

Meanwhile, reports of unexploded bombs have the responders springing into action, working alongside the Hazardous Area Response Team (HART) and the bomb squad to ensure people's safety.

With plenty of intense moments, the six-part series continues to shed light on the important work the emergency services do, giving viewers a closer look at the vital roles first responders play in helping people.

Here's everything you need to know about the new series of Ambulance...

Ambulance returns to BBC One on Wednesday, January 31 at 9 pm. There are 6 episodes and they will air in the same time slot every week.

Viewers can also watch online and on-demand via BBC iPlayer.

What should we expect from this season?

Aaron, a paramedic featured in Ambulance season 12. (Image credit: BBC)

As mentioned, this season follows the North West Ambulance Service, including the first responders who ensure they can arrive on the scene to help people as quickly as possible.

There are a lot of important moments featured in the series including a candid moment with a paramedic named Aaron, who reflects on his time so far, having been in the job for a year. He revealed: "I think in life, we all need someone to talk to… as an ambulance service we’re in a very privileged position in that, when people are at their worst, we’re there to go in and speak to them when they most need it."

Elsewhere, we see the hospital under pressure with the North West Ambulance Service answering one new 999 call every 16 seconds. A teaser for the series says the documentary aims to "demonstrate the ambulance service going above and beyond the call of duty, working compassionately to support vulnerable patients in a time of crisis and desperate need when other services may have failed them."

Ambulance episode guide

Episode 1: Wednesday, January 31

We follow the team in control and crews out on the road across Greater Manchester as they care for people in the places they call home. Filmed in 2023 in the northwest, one of the areas hardest hit by the cost-of-living crisis, the ambulance service increasingly acts as a vital safety net for those struggling to cope. It does this while also working hard to deliver emergency care to over seven million people living in the region, amid some of the darkest times in the NHS’s 75-year history.

Episode 2: Wednesday, February 7

Multiple resources are dispatched to a patient who has fallen 20 feet from a tree and requires urgent treatment for a suspected broken back and open wrist fracture.

When we have synopses for the following episodes, we'll be sure to keep you updated.

Is there a trailer for Ambulance season 12?

No, currently there aren't any trailers available for Ambulance season 12.