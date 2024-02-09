American Idol season 22: release date, judges and everything we know about the singing competition show

The 21st century's original singing competition show, American Idol, returns with an all new season and new contestants who hope to make their music dreams come true. While this marks the seventh season that the show has aired on ABC, it is officially American Idol season 22 since the show debuted all the way back in 2002.

Since then, the singing competition shown has grown, with shows like The Voice and America's Got Talent proving popular among fans, but American Idol remains a go-to for viewers. According to ABC, American Idol season 21 was the No. 1 program in its Sunday, 8-10 pm timeslot.

If you’re excited for this latest season of American Idol, we've got everything you need to know about season 22 right here.

American Idol season 22 is set to premiere on Sunday, February 18, at 8 pm ET/PT on ABC. The season premiere is a two-hour episode.

As always, the season will start off with auditions. According to ABC's synopsis, auditions from the first episode will be from Los Angeles, Nashville and the judges' home towns.

In order to watch American Idol season 22 live, you need to have a TV package that includes ABC. That can be either a traditional pay-TV setup, a TV antenna or a live TV streaming service like Fubo, Hulu with Live TV and YouTube TV. If you're OK waiting a day and watching the show on-demand, all episodes will be released on Hulu the Monday after they air.

American Idol season 22 judges

The trio of Luke Bryan, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie are all returning to serve as judges on American Idol season 22, as they have for all seven seasons that American Idol has been on ABC.

All three are iconic musicians in their own right. Bryan is a country star with five CMT Music Awards and 30 No. 1 hits. Perry is a pop star known for hit songs like "Firework," "Roar" and "California Gurls." Richie is a music legend with four Grammy Awards and hits like 'Hello" and "We Are the World," the latter of which is the subject of a new Netflix documentary, The Greatest Night in Pop.

American Idol season 22 host

Like the judges, the host of American Idol remains unchanged, as Ryan Seacrest is back once again to serve as the emcee of the show. Seacrest has been with American Idol from the beginning, but his career has spread beyond the series. He was a long-time morning talk show host alongside Kelly Ripa and is next in line to host Wheel of Fortune when Pat Sajak steps down. He also hosts the yearly New Year's Eve countdown on ABC.

American Idol season 22 contestants

We'll have to wait for the audition process to play out before we know who are the official American Idol season 22 contestants, but once we have the set of performers that are going to be vying for your vote, we'll share them here. In the meantime, enjoy the auditions and see if you can spot who among them may be the next American Idol.

American Idol season 22 trailer

Watch the trailer for American Idol season 22 below, where they go heavy with The Wizard of Oz theme:

American Idol has also shared the first full audition from season 22, which you can watch here:

American Idol winners

American Idol winners have gone on to become some of the biggest names in music and entertainment. Is the American Idol season 22 winner next? Time will tell, but until then take a stroll down memory lane by remembering all of the past American Idol winners: