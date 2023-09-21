America's Got Talent: Fantasy League — judges and everything we know about the AGT spinoff

The America's Got Talent franchise is going strong. With America's Got Talent season 18 heading to its finale, a brand new spinoff of the competition franchise has been announced, America's Got Talent: Fantasy League.

Following in the footsteps of other AGT spinoffs like America's Got Talent: Extreme, America's Got Talent: All-Stars and America's Got Talent: The Champions, America's Got Talent: Fantasy League is giving AGT fans a chance to see some of their favorite acts return in an all-new format for the competition.

Here is everything that we know about America's Got Talent: Fantasy League.

We don't have an exact release date for America's Got Talent: Fantasy League right now, but NBC says that the reality competition series will air in 2024.

Because of the ongoing writers and actors strikes for new labor agreements with studios, NBC may need an unscripted show like this to help fill out its spring 2024 TV schedule.

We'll update this page when more info on America's Got Talent: Fantasy League is available.

America's Got Talent: Fantasy League format

This is an all-new format for America's Got Talent, one that is designed to resemble the popularity of fantasy sports.

On America's Got Talent: Fantasy League, the judges will choose their own roster of 10 acts from 40 acts made up of past winners, finalists, viral sensations and fan favorites from different AGT franchises around the world. The specific acts will be chosen from a field of 60 by an initial vote that opens after the AGT season 18 finale and is available on the AGT app.

The goal will be for each judge to have as many of their acts move onto the finals and, hopefully, win the whole thing (kind of similar to NBC's other popular reality competition show, The Voice). Acts will be moved into the finals through America's votes, but also Golden Buzzers.

However, there's a tweak with the Golden Buzzer. A judge can use their Golden Buzzer to move their own act through or to steal an act from another judge's team.

America's Got Talent: Fantasy League judges and host

The four judges participating in America's Got Talent: Fantasy League are quite familiar to AGT fans: Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum, Howie Mandel and, returning for the first time since season 13, Mel B.

In addition, Terry Crews is back hosting this iteration of America's Got Talent, just as he does for the flagship show.

America's Got Talent: Fantasy League acts

We will update this section when we know what acts are participating in America's Got Talent: Fantasy League.

How to watch America's Got Talent: Fantasy League

When America's Got Talent: Fantasy League premieres, it'll do so on NBC, which is available to anyone with a traditional cable package or a TV antenna. If you prefer a live streaming service, NBC is offered on multiple services, including Fubo, Hulu with Live TV, Sling TV and YouTube TV.

Peacock is also an option, as subscribers can catch the latest episode of NBC originals on-demand through the streaming service. If you sign up for Peacock Premium Plus, you can do one better and watch your local NBC station live through the platform.

It is not clear if America's Got Talent: Fantasy League is going to be made available in the UK.