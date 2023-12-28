Ant & Dec’s Limitless Win season 3: release date, interview and everything we know

Ant & Dec’s Limitless Win is back for season 3 and Geordie duo Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly are ready with their limitless cash jackpot. And we’ve heard from the horse’s mouth (well, Ant’s anyway) that this season sees the programme’s biggest ever win.

As always, Limitless Win sees contestants work in teams of two, to answer a series of questions where the answers are all numbers. They then climb the Limitless Ladder to try and win the top prize, using lifelines including odd or even, where they are told if the number is odd or even, and take two, where two guesses are allowed, one from the team and one from Ant and Dec.

“This third season has more drama, more tension, more fun, and more wins than ever before,” says Ant, while Dec adds, “Plus of course more 'shout at the telly' questions which the whole family can have a go at.”

Here’s everything you need to know about Ant & Dec’s Limitless Win series 3…

This third series of Ant & Dec’s Limitless Win will air on ITV1 and ITVX from Saturday January 6 2024 at 8.30pm.

Ant & Dec’s Limitless Win season 3 — how it works

The game sees the contestants compete in pairs to answer numerical questions and they bank cash with each correct answer. However, they can’t answer with a number bigger than the correct answer or run out of lives, which are lost when they submit an answer lower than the correct answer. The pairs climb the limitless ladder for as long as they wish before cashing out, meaning the jackpot could keep rising forever.

It was santa hats for Ant & Dec's Christmas Limitless Win. (Image credit: ITV)

Interview with Ant and Dec

What can you tell us about this year’s third series of Ant & Dec’s Limitless Win?

Ant says: "More contestants climb over a million pounds on our ladder than we've ever had before. And big wins."

Dec says: "It’s a ground-breaking series in more ways than one."

What’s the secret to the show’s success?

Ant says: "Shout at the telly' style questions."

Dec says: "It's so play along. The whole family can sit round and have a go at every question."

Last series we saw the introduction of the new lifeline ‘Take Two with Ant and Dec’, which allowed you to offer help to contestants. Would you say you’re experts at the game now?

Ant says: "Well, we are better. We're more prepared. Season 2 was a bit of a shock.

Dec says: "Yes, my heart still does sink every time the Take Two lifeline comes up."

Ant says: "We’ve only got 30 seconds and it takes us 20 seconds to get round the desk as we’ve only got little legs!"

Dec: "The pressure is huge when you're playing for these contestants to get them further up the ladder and possibly win serious amounts of cash."

Ant says: "But I'm proud to say we did, without giving too much away. We did get some spot-on and help some contestants win a considerable amount of money. Dec: So thankfully we've got some really random knowledge up our sleeves."

What were your favourite questions this series?

Dec says: "Our favourite questions are things like, how many segments in a Toblerone, or how many holes in a potato waffle? Those kind of questions really tickle our fancy!"

Ant says: "And the good thing is, in this series we've got more questions like that. So, if I were you to be prepared, if you wanna play along, just get a tape measure and measure things around your house."

Dec: Really pay attention to all the chocolates and sweets and things you've been eating over Christmas, because you never know you might need to say how many Matchmakers are in a box?"

Limitless Win always delivers hilarious reactions from you both. Is there more of the same in this series?

Dec says: "Oh, absolutely, we get so carried away. We're just so invested in every couple that play the game. You can't help but become emotional for them during each game."

Ant says: "In fact, I actually jumped on the desk this series."

Dec: You got told off for that, didn’t you?"

Ant says: "I had a very good reason for jumping on the desk, so wait until you watch it."

Dec says: "All will be revealed. But you did nearly break the desk."

What’s been your funniest or most shocking moment from this series?

Dec says: "When Ant jumped on the desk, I was really shocked. And it was quite funny when he nearly broke it.

Ant says: "Do you know what was good? Contestants are coming this series with proper research, spreadsheets, things written down on bits of paper. We have to check their arms before we go into the studio in case they wrote the answers down, like kids doing exams."

Dec says: "Going into series three people have been doing loads of research and come really prepared. No wonder we've had more people going further up the ladder than ever before."

How do you think you’d fare playing the game now?

Ant says: "I think we'd do pretty well. I think we'd be gung-ho and then we would probably bottle it near the end. If we were playing for charity, we would probably bottle it and cash out, because I wouldn't want to risk the charity’s money."

Dec says: "That's the thing. Like everybody watching, you can be pretty brave watching from your sofa. We're pretty brave when we're watching from the other side of the desk. But when you're there under the lights and the cameras are on you and you don't quite know an answer, oh it gets tense, it gets tough."

This is the first TV quiz with a limitless jackpot. Are you any closer to bankrupting ITV this year?

Ant says: "In a word — yes! We’ve had more people climb up the ladder than ever before and this series sees the biggest win in the show’s history. Can I say that?

Dec says: "I think you just did! There were a lot of accountants around the studio looking even greyer than normal!"

Tell us a bit about this year’s contestants. What can we expect?

Ant says: "Well like we said, they all know the show. They all know how to play the game. They're much better at using their lifelines and they've done more revision."

Dec says: "We've had a really nice mix as well."

Is there a trailer?

No but there’s not long to go until you can watch Ant and Dec back in action for this 2024 series.