Ark: The Animated Series: release date, voice cast, plot, trailer and everything you need to know

Ark: The Animated Series is a cartoon saga on Paramount Plus that follows 21st century palaeontologist Helena Walker, voiced by Madeleine Madden, as she finds herself resurrected on a mysterious primeval island populated by prehistoric beasts.

The series, which is based on the hit video game ARK, spans eons of human history and Helena must learn to survive with help from allies from throughout time, while trying to uncover the true nature of their strange new world. And, best of all, it boasts an exciting voice cast including Michelle Yeoh, Russell Crowe, Gerard Butler, David Tennant, Jeffrey Wright, Elliot Page and Vin Diesel.

Here’s everything you need to know about Ark: The Animated Series…

The first six episodes of Ark: The Animated Series have already been shown on Paaramount+ in the US since March 21 2024 and will be available to watch in the UK on Paramount Plus from April 19 2024. Part two of the season will debut with seven new episodes at a later date in 2024. We will update here when part two launches.

Is there a trailer for Ark: The Animated Series?

Yes! The Ark: The Animated Series trailer shows Helena hit by tragedy and she then find herself resurrected in a strange land surrounded by deadly prehistoric beasts. She declares, “I am going to survive,” but it looks like she’ll need all the help she can get. Check out the trailer below...

Ark: The Animated Series plot

In Ark: The Animated Series, Helena Walker, an Australian palaeontologist, is left devastated after the loss of her wife Victoria. One night she drowns her sorrows with pills and wine but then wakes up in the middle of an ocean being chased by a huge shark. Once ashore, Helena realises she’s surrounded by dinosaurs, strange technology and warring tribes and decides she’ll do whatever it takes to survive in this strange place and return to her world.

Ark: The Animated Series voice cast

Madeleine Madden plays grieving palaeontologist Helena. Previously she's played Egwene in the series The Wheel of Time plus The Australian Wars, Dora and the Lost City of Gold, Picnic at Hanging Rock, Tidelands and Pine Gap.

Gerard Butler voices General Nerva, a despot from ancient Rome. Former Doctor Who star David Tennant is 19th century scientist Sir Edmund Rockwell while Michelle Yeoh is Meiyin Li, a Chinese rebel leader from the third century.

Zahn McClarnon, Devery Jacobs, Jeffrey Wright, Russell Crowe, Vin Diesel and Monica Bellucci also lend their voices to the series.