Avoidance season 2: release date, cast, plot and everything we know

Romesh Ranganthan is back as ‘beta male’ Jonathan, still trying to avoid the complexities of relationships and parenting in Avoidance season 2 on BBC1.

Here's everything we know about the new series...

Avoidance season 2 starts on Friday, April 5 at 9.30 pm on BBC1.

All six episodes will also be available as a box set on BBC iPlayer.

Avoidance season 2 cast

Romesh Ranganathan returns as hapless dad Jonathan, alongside Jessica Knappett, who plays Claire, the mother of their young son, Spencer, played by Kieran Logendra.

Also returning is Mandeep Dhillon, who plays Jonathan's sister, Dan and Lisa McGrillis as her pregnant partner Courtney.

Jonathan (Romesh) wants to reconcile with Claire (Jessica), the mother of their child, Spencer. (Image credit: BBC)

Any guest stars for Avoidance season 2?

There are indeed! Aisling Bea (This Way Up) and Matthew Lewis (Harry Potter) join the cast as love interests for our couple, as Romesh explains...

"With Jonathan and Claire not going through a break-up this time, it allows for opportunities to push the show in different directions," he says.

"We ask questions like: How would Claire approach getting into a relationship with a guy like Matthew’s character, Brett? How would Jonathan navigate the dating scene? And how would he try to win back Claire at a PTA fundraiser?"

Aisling Bea joins the cast of Avoidance as a potential love interest for Jonathan. (Image credit: BBC)

So what's happening in Avoidance season 2?

The story picks up one year on from the end of series one, which saw Jonathan turning down the opportunity to rekindle his romance with Claire (Jessica Knappett), the mother of his young son, Spencer (Kieran Logendra).

"At the end of series one, Claire asked Jonathan back but he said no, mainly because he thought they’d be better parents to their son Spencer living apart rather than being together," explains Romesh.

"Series two picks up almost exactly a year on from that, with Jonathan clearly regretting that decision and thinking of ways to try and impress Claire, who's moving on with her life."

How does he plan to do that?

Well, Jonathan is encouraged by his sister Dan (Mandeep Dhillon) and her pregnant partner Courtney (Lisa McGrillis) to use the upcoming PTA charity event to serenade Claire in an attempt to try and win her back… with hilarious results.

"This is Jonathan being forced into a moment of desperation where he does this ‘thing’ in a futile attempt to win Claire back," explains Romesh.

"We could have chosen a really romantic, ‘crooney’ song but that felt obvious. So we thought: ‘Imagine if a significant moment in Jonathan and Claire’s relationship is linked by this absolute club banger’!! I really loved filming it the first three or four times but, by the end of it, I don't think anybody wanted to hear that song ever again!"

Jonathan is hoping his dulcet tones will impress Claire. But will they? (Image credit: BBC)

Is it true that Romesh's own son, Alex, appears this series?

It is! Alex appears as Kunal, a friend of Spencer. Romesh explains how it came about.

"I don't think Alex has aspirations of being an actor but he’s with a drama group and the teacher saw the casting details for Avoidance, thought the character description fitted somebody Alex could play, and accidentally put him forward for it," says Romesh.

"It was fun having him on set. Although, it was the day we were filming Jonathan’s ‘performance’ at the fundraiser. Afterwards, Alex said: ‘That was SO embarrassing!’"

Is there a trailer for Avoidance season 2?

There's no trailer for series 2 yet but we'll be sure to give you an update when it's released by the BBC.

In the meantime, here's a reminder of what happened in series one...

