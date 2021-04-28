'Beat the Chasers' series 3 — start date, format, quizzers and everything you need to know

Beat the Chasers series 3 is almost here following the huge success of previous seasons.

The fast-paced quiz show is a spin off from original ITV series The Chase, and welcomes some of the nation's finest quizzers to take on members of the public. But instead of facing one Chaser, Beat the Chasers sees contestants taking on multiple, given the choice between two and five Chasers to face off against.

With news that the spin-off will return for another week of intense quizzing, here's everything you need to know from the Chasers taking part to how it works...

Beat the Chasers series 3 starts on ITV on Monday 3 May and will air weekly at 9pm until Friday 7 May. So we'll be treated to an entire week of quizzing, with episodes available on ITV Hub too.

How does Beat the Chasers work?

Beat the Chasers is different to the original The Chase series, as contestants compete alone rather than in a team of potentially four others. In a unique cash builder round, they answer multiple choice questions worth £1,000 each, before taking on as many Chasers as they'd like. The Chasers offer money and a time advantage to contestants, before the final game begins.

The final game sees questions switch rapidly from contestant to the Chasers. If they get a question wrong, the individual or Chasers clock keeps counting down until a question is answered correctly, with the first to run out of time loses the game.

Who are the quizzers on Beat the Chasers?

Beat the Chasers stars regular Chasers Mark Labbett, Anne Hegerty, Jenny Ryan and Shaun Wallace, but relative newcomer Darragh Ennis will be quizzing in place of Paul Sinha, who is unable to compete due to illness.

Paul confirmed the news on Twitter, writing: "On the week of recording, I was unwell. Happens."

Bradley Walsh will once again host the quiz show, having presented The Chase since it first aired in 2009.