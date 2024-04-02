Bermondsey Tales: Fall of the Roman Empire — release date, cast, plot, trailer and everything we know

Bermondsey Tales: Fall of the Roman Empire is a crime comedy movie based on real-life events. It tells of the downfall of a London criminal empire and boasts a stellar cast of British actors, including Four Weddings and a Funeral’s John Hannah, The Football Factory’s Frank Harper, Birds of a Feature star Linda Robson and former EastEnders star Maisie Smith. It follows crime boss Mick Roman, who is dying and leaving a series of unsuitable successors in his wake. And as his family implodes it looks as though the Roman empire might be about to fall in spectacular fashion.

Here’s everything you need to know about the movie Bermondsey Tales: Fall of the Roman Empire…

Bermondsey Tales: Fall of the Roman Empire poster. (Image credit: Seraphim.)

Bermondsey Tales: Fall of the Roman Empire will be shown in select cinemas in the UK from Friday May 17 2024. It will be available on DVD, Blu-ray and Digital Download from June 10. When we hear where you can stream it, either on Netflix, Prime Video, Apple TV Plus or Disney Plus, we will let you know on here.

Is there a trailer for Bermondsey Tales: Fall of the Roman Empire?

Yes and the Bermondsey Tales: Fall of the Roman Empire trailer warns us to ‘keep your enemies close but your family closer’, and we can see why as chaos reigns among the Roman clan. Take a peek below...

Bermondsey Tales: Fall of the Roman Empire plot

Bermondsey Tales: Fall of the Roman Empire follows the Roman family, a notorious criminal enterprise, as they search for a successor to kingpin Mick Roman’s crown. But with only his ageing advisor or an impulsive enforcer to choose from, the options aren’t looking good. Meanwhile they also have to deal with a paranoid ex-soldier, the return of a rebellious niece and a drug-fuelled business meeting in Amsterdam. Can the family survive the deceit, ambition and infighting in its ranks?

Who will take over from Mick Roman? (Image credit: Seraphim)

Bermondsey Tales: Fall of the Roman Empire cast — John Hannah plays The Postman

John Hannah got his big break when he played Matthew in the 1994 movie Four Weddings and a Funeral. He starred in the film Sliding Doors and plays Jonathan Carnahan in The Mummy films. John has also been in The Hurricane, Rebus, Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D, Trust Me and Transplant.

Maisie Smith as Chloe

Maisie Smith (see pictured as Chloe in the first look above) played Tiffany Butcher in EastEnders from 2008 to 2022. She’s also been in The Other Boleyn Girl and has competed on Strictly Come Dancing and Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins.

Linda Robson as Kath

Linda Robson (see pictured as Kath in the first look above) is best known for her role as Tracey Stubbs in the comedy series Birds of a Feather. She’s also been in Going Out, Shine on Harvey Moon, Crossroads and The Bill.

Who else is starring?

Bermondsey Tales: Fall of the Roman Empire also stars Frank Harper, Alan Ford, Daniel O’Reilly, Adam Deacon, Vas Blackwood, Charlotte Kirk and Charlie Clapham.

Behind the scenes and more on Bermondsey Tales: Fall of the Roman Empire

Bermondsey Tales: Fall of the Roman Empire is directed and written by Michael Head, who says: "It was an honour to work with such a great cast on a story based on my family history. I am delighted to see it get a cinematic release and can't wait to share this with the UK audience and hope it does my family and South London proud.".

Producer, Rohit Nathaniel, adds; "This has been an incredible journey from discussing the script with Michael, to getting a fabulous cast and now producing this gangster comedy on the big screen for everyone to enjoy".