Beyond Skinwalker Ranch season 2: release date, trailer, cast and everything we know about the paranormal series

UFOologists and paranormal investigators have long pondered the mysteries of the plot of land in Utah known as Skinwalker Ranch. In Beyond Skinwalker Ranch season 2, investigators are exploring strange phenomena at other UFO and paranormal hotspots in the US.

In the new season, investigations will take place at Mount Wilson Ranch in Nevada, Miller Ranch in Washington, Rock Art Ranch in Arizona, Rocky Mountain Ranch in Idaho, Anza-Borrego State Park in California and Taos Valley Ranch in New Mexico.

Here's everything we know about Beyond Skinwalker Ranch season 2.

Beyond Skinwalker Ranch season 2 premieres Tuesday, June 4, at 10 pm ET/PT on The History Channel. The series is available to stream the next day on The History Channel app or you can watch history.com.

We don't have a release date for UK viewers but when one is available we'll have it for you right here.

The History Channel is included in many cable TV packages, but if you've cut the cord there are a few other options to help you watch. You can access The History Channel via Philo, Sling TV, Frndly TV, Hulu with Live TV, YouTube TV and Fubo.

Beyond Skinwalker Ranch season 2 premise

Here's the official synopsis of Beyond Skinwalker Ranch season 2 from The History Channel:

"The History Channel's popular nonfiction series Beyond Skinwalker Ranch returns for season two on Tuesday, June 4, at 10 pm ET/PT. Join former-CIA agent Andy Bustamante and investigative journalist Paul Beban as they explore unusual, and at times disturbing, activity across new locations of high strangeness beyond the borders of Skinwalker Ranch. Utilizing a team of reputable professionals alongside veterans from the The Secret of Skinwalker Ranch roster of experts, the research efforts deployed and shocking results unveiled are sure to leave viewers speechless!"

Beyond Skinwalker Ranch season 2 cast

Beyond Skinwalker Ranch season 2 is hosted by former CIA agent Andy Bustamante and investigative journalist Paul Beban. Both are regular contributors on the flagship series The Secret of Skinwalker Ranch.

Bustamante and Beban will be joined by their own team of investigators as well as team members from the original series, including Brandon Fugal, Dr. Travis Taylor and Erik Bard.

You can learn more about the investigative team members with their biographies, provided by The History Channel:

Andrew Bustamante: Andrew Bustamante is a former covert CIA intelligence officer, decorated wartime military veteran, US Air Force Academy graduate, and successful Fortune 10 corporate advisor. After 15 years in service to his Nation, Andrew skyrocketed through corporate America specializing in human and technical operations. With more than 20 years of experience in both private and public sectors, Andrew has become a highly demanded international private intelligence consultant and the founder of EverydaySpy.com. When he isn't supporting intelligence operations abroad, Andrew lives with his wife (a fellow ex-CIA Officer) and two children in southern Florida.

Beyond Skinwalker Ranch season 2 trailer

Take a look at the thrilling trailer for Beyond Skinwalker Ranch season 2 below: