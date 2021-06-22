'Big Dog Britain' — release date, dog breeds, and everything you need to know

Big Dog Britain is a fun, hour-long documentary that meets UK dog owners who share their homes with some of the biggest breeds around.

From a group of Irish Wolfhounds that have their own chill-out room at the family home in Yorkshire to a prize-winning and pampered Pyrenean Sheepdog and a pair of Great Danes who love trips in their owners' motorbike sidecar, the programme follows the supersized dogs and their devoted owners who think that big is definitely best.



Big Dog Britain will be broadcast on Thursday 1 July at 9pm on Channel 4.

Owner Carlos with is Great Dane, Diego. (Image credit: Channel 4)

What dog breeds are featured in Big Dog Britain?

The dogs include Saint Bernards, English Mastiffs, a group of water-loving Newfoundlands, a pair of Great Danes who enjoy rides in the motorbike sidecar belonging to their owners and a pampered Pyrenean Sheepdog called Boris.

Claire and Jason 'Mav' Moorhouse own ten gigantic Irish Wolfhounds! (Image credit: Channel 4)

Are there other big dog breeds featured?

Yes. The other super-size canines featured include Irish Wolfhounds, one of the biggest and tallest breeds of canines. Couple Claire and Jason "Mav" Moorhouse who live in Yorkshire, share their home with not one but TEN Irish Wolfhounds!

Emma and Mark live in Northumberland with their three children and five Newfoundlands. (Image credit: Channel 4)

Who is the most pampered pooch in Big Dog Britain?

That would probably be Boris, the Pyrenean Sheepdog, named after Prime Minister, Boris Johnson for his fair and shaggy locks. "He’s blonde, nutty, and better looking," says owner Susan about her beloved prize-winning pooch.

Boris, who is bigger than Susan, has his own place at her dining table and enjoys fine cuisine, including filet mignon. He also has his own tour bus and was supposed to be taking part in the World Championships in Spain before it was cancelled because of the pandemic.

Susan is devoted to her big dog, Boris. (Image credit: Channel 4)

Is there a trailer for Big Dog Britain?

Not yet, but as soon as one is released we will add it this page.