'Big Dog Britain' — release date, dog breeds, and everything you need to know
Big Dog Britain follows supersize pet pooches and their devoted owners.
Big Dog Britain is a fun, hour-long documentary that meets UK dog owners who share their homes with some of the biggest breeds around.
From a group of Irish Wolfhounds that have their own chill-out room at the family home in Yorkshire to a prize-winning and pampered Pyrenean Sheepdog and a pair of Great Danes who love trips in their owners' motorbike sidecar, the programme follows the supersized dogs and their devoted owners who think that big is definitely best.
Big Dog Britain release date
Big Dog Britain will be broadcast on Thursday 1 July at 9pm on Channel 4.
What dog breeds are featured in Big Dog Britain?
The dogs include Saint Bernards, English Mastiffs, a group of water-loving Newfoundlands, a pair of Great Danes who enjoy rides in the motorbike sidecar belonging to their owners and a pampered Pyrenean Sheepdog called Boris.
Are there other big dog breeds featured?
Yes. The other super-size canines featured include Irish Wolfhounds, one of the biggest and tallest breeds of canines. Couple Claire and Jason "Mav" Moorhouse who live in Yorkshire, share their home with not one but TEN Irish Wolfhounds!
Who is the most pampered pooch in Big Dog Britain?
That would probably be Boris, the Pyrenean Sheepdog, named after Prime Minister, Boris Johnson for his fair and shaggy locks. "He’s blonde, nutty, and better looking," says owner Susan about her beloved prize-winning pooch.
Boris, who is bigger than Susan, has his own place at her dining table and enjoys fine cuisine, including filet mignon. He also has his own tour bus and was supposed to be taking part in the World Championships in Spain before it was cancelled because of the pandemic.
Is there a trailer for Big Dog Britain?
Not yet, but as soon as one is released we will add it this page.
Get the latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Thank you for signing up to Whattowatch. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.