British Planes That Won The War with Rob Bell — air date, what happens, episode guide and all about the new series

British Planes That Won The War with Rob Bell is a new four-part series on Channel 5 that goes back in time to show how Britain has designed and built some of the world’s most iconic aircraft. Presenter Rob Bell reveals the history of some of them, beginning with World War One fighter plane, the Sopwith Camel. The Sopwith Camel was difficult to handle, but despite the drawbacks, the plane shot down 1294 enemy aircraft, contributing to the Allies winning the war.

So here's everything you need to know about British Planes That Won The War with Rob Bell on Channel 5...

British Planes That Won The War with Rob Bell begins on Channel 5 on Friday 10 June at 9pm and runs weekly. Each of the four episodes will then become available on streaming service My5 after their Channel debut.

Rob Bell on what happens in British Planes That Won The War

As British Planes That Won The War with Rob Bell will show, since earliest days of flight Brits have designed and built some of the world’s most iconic aircraft, from Lancasters to Spitfires. This new four-part series, presented by Rob Bell, reveals the history of some of those British-built planes and how they revolutionised aerial combat, starting with the story of World War One's most deadly fighter plane, the Sopwith Camel.

During the World War One, the Allies and the Germans were battling for superiority in the air, and Herbert Smith, chief engineer at the Sopwith Aviation Company, was challenged to come up with a plane that was fast, agile and could take the fight to the enemy. His so-called Sopwith Camel entered battle in the summer of 1917 and made an immediate impact.

"Its biggest innovation was its lethal weaponry,’ explains Rob. "It was armed with two forward-facing machine guns, which gave the pilots a huge advantage in a dogfight. The Camel soon dominated the skies over Europe and gained a fearsome reputation."

Although it was lightweight and nimble, the Camel’s greatest strength also proved to be its fatal flaw. Its powerful rotary engine severely affected the aircraft’s handling and proved deadly to novice pilots. Meanwhile, the fact that it was made completely out of wood meant that it was highly flammable, making it a death trap when under fire. But the Camel still ended up being credited with downing 1294 enemy aircraft, making it more successful than any other Allied fighter.

"The Camel had a huge impact on World War I and was a massive contributory factor towards the Allies winning the war," says historian Professor Kate Williams. "Without the Camel, Germany would have completely dominated the skies. So if ever a plane could be said to change the course of history I think the Camel has a really big claim. Without it, would we have won World War I? I’m not sure."

British Planes That Won The War with Rob Bell episode guide

Here's our episode guide to British Planes That Won The War with Rob Bell which we will update regularly as we hear more on each episode...

Episode 1

Rob Bell introduces us to the Sopwith Camel and reveals the historic significance of this legendary war plane (see lots more above). This episode also explores the rapid evolution of aircraft in warfare as air superiority became an essential requirement for victory in battle. It takes to the skies to demonstrate how difficult these early fighter planes were to control for the young and inexperienced pilots of the newly formed Royal Air Force. It also relives the crucial battles of World War One in which the Sopwith Camel played such a vital role, and we look at how the plane took on German flying aces such as the infamous Red Baron. You will also get to meet the modern-day enthusiasts and restorers who continue to keep this iconic aircraft in the skies, and we learn the techniques and skills behind the plane’s construction.

