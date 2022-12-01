Casey Anthony: Where the Truth Lies — how to watch, trailer and everything we know about the docuseries

Now streaming on Peacock is perhaps one of the most controversial documentaries to air this year — Casey Anthony: Where the Truth Lies.

If you've paid attention to the news over the last 15 years, then you're probably familiar with the name Casey Anthony. She was the center of one of the most-talked-about criminal cases in modern history as she was accused of abusing and murdering her 2-year-old daughter, Caylee. As the very public investigation and trial played out on TV screens across the US, the mother became a target for backlash to many assuming she committed the crimes.

However, on July 5, 2011, a jury found she was not guilty of abuse and murder. Unfortunately, that seemed to do little to rebound her reputation in the court of public opinion. Now having been acquitted of her crimes over a decade ago, Casey sits down in front of cameras to share her side of the story in a three-part docuseries.

Here's everything we know about Casey Anthony: Where the Truth Lies.

Casey Anthony: Where the Truth Lies premise

Here is the official synopsis for Casey Anthony: Where the Truth Lies:

"Considered one of the first 'trials of the century' that polarized conversation in living rooms across America, the Casey Anthony case is one that still leaves more questions than answers. There have been several movies and documentaries made to fill in the gaps, and yet, the woman at the center of it all remains the biggest mystery. Throughout the exclusive three-part documentary series, Casey Anthony finally tells her side of the story and addresses the public that has made so many assumptions for the past 13 years."

The series showrunner and director, Alexandra Dean, further elaborates on the project saying:

"Since her acquittal in 2011, public opinion of Casey Anthony has been largely shaped by the media convinced of her guilt. Casey had never given an in-depth or on-camera interview explaining her actions until now, and as a filmmaker and journalist, my interest was in getting closer to the unbiased truth by hearing all sides of the story — from opposing voices to Casey herself.

"While having access to Casey was critical, it was even more important that we had complete editorial control over the outcome of the reporting we did. Casey did not see or give notes on the film. What emerges over the course of multiple interviews recorded over six months, is a startling psychological portrait of Casey Anthony and a complete narrative of what she says happened to her daughter weighed against multiple sources of potential evidence. I believe the result will surprise many, and cause the American public to look at this story in a new light."

How to watch Casey Anthony: Where the Truth Lies

For those interested in watching the docuseries in the US, you need a subscription to Peacock as it is streaming exclusively on the platform. Currently, the steamer offers a few different subscription options, but you do need to be a Peacock Premium subscriber to watch.

As of right now, we do not have release information for the docuseries in the UK. However, given Peacock is available to Sky TV and NOW subscribers, it may become available to would-be viewers in the UK on those platforms. Once we have more information, we can pass along any updates here.

Casey Anthony trial timeline of events

Casey Anthony in Casey Anthony: Where the Truth Lies (Image credit: Peacock)

Here is a concise, although not exhaustive, timeline of what occurred during the Casey Anthony investigation and trial.

June 16, 2008: Caylee is allegedly seen for the last time.

Caylee is allegedly seen for the last time. July 15, 2008: Cindy Anthony, Casey's mother, reports that Caylee is missing.

Cindy Anthony, Casey's mother, reports that Caylee is missing. July 16, 2008: Anthony is arrested for child neglect, giving false statements and obstruction.

Anthony is arrested for child neglect, giving false statements and obstruction. August 27, 2008: authorities say an air sample test from Anthony's car indicates there were human remains in the trunk.

authorities say an air sample test from Anthony's car indicates there were human remains in the trunk. October 14, 2008: a grand jury indicts Anthony on capital murder and other charges. She pleads not guilty.

a grand jury indicts Anthony on capital murder and other charges. She pleads not guilty. December 19, 2008: Authorities rule that remains found near the Anthony home have been identified as Caylee Anthony.

Authorities rule that remains found near the Anthony home have been identified as Caylee Anthony. July 5, 2011: the jury deliberates for 10 hours and 40 minutes before coming back with a verdict of not guilty of first-degree murder, aggravated child abuse and aggravated manslaughter of a child. However, Anthony is found guilty of four misdemeanor counts of providing false information to law enforcement.

the jury deliberates for 10 hours and 40 minutes before coming back with a verdict of not guilty of first-degree murder, aggravated child abuse and aggravated manslaughter of a child. However, Anthony is found guilty of four misdemeanor counts of providing false information to law enforcement. July 7, 2011: Anthony is sentenced to four years in jail with credit for time served, paying $1,000 for each count.

Anthony is sentenced to four years in jail with credit for time served, paying $1,000 for each count. July 17, 2011: Anthony is released from confinement.

For an exhaustive list of the timeline, please refer to CNN (opens in new tab).

Casey Anthony: Where the Truth Lies trailer

Take a look at the trailer for the new docuseries below.