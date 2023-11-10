Celebrity Escape to the Country: celeb line-up and everything we know

Celebrity Escape to the Country is the first-ever celebrity spin-off from the long-running property series that's coming to BBC One and BBC iPlayer this winter.

The main series launched back in 2002 and has been helping all kinds of property owners from across the UK decide whether they want to swap city living for the slower pace of life in the countryside.

The celebrity spin-off will be doing the same thing, just for several would-be property buyers from the entertainment world! Guided by the show's property experts, the buyers will be exploring several quiet landscapes and lifestyles from places in the Home Counties, Cheshire, the Peak District, Lancashire, Kent, and Sussex.

Here's what we know about Celebrity Escape to the Country so far.

Celebrity Escape to the Country will air on BBC One and BBC iPlayer in December. When we get a more precise release date, we'll be sure to include it here.

How many episodes of Celebrity Escape to the Country will there be?

The BBC has confirmed that there will be five special episodes of Celebrity Escape to the Country, each of which will last around 45 minutes long.

Celebrity Escape to the Country cast: which celebs are taking part in the spin-off?

The line-up for Celebrity Escape to the Country contains five big names from across the TV landscape. They are:

Panto star and former I'm a Celebrity winner, Christopher Biggins

Bucks Fizz popstar, Cheryl Baker

TV health professional, Dr. Ranj Singh

Strictly Come Dancing stars Janette Manrara and Aljaz Škorjanec

The Chase quiz expert, Jenny "The Vixen" Ryan

Strictly couple Janette and Aljaz are just two of the stars set to appear in the celebrity spin-off. (Image credit: Mike Marsland/WireImage via Getty Images)

What else is there to know about Celebrity Escape to the Country?

John Comerford, Head of Naked West (the production company behind the series) said: "We love helping prospective rural dwellers find their dream homes and we're delighted the BBC have commissioned this special series giving us all an insight into our favourite celebrities' lives as they look to swap the city for a new home in the country."

Meanwhile, BBC Daytime and Factual Commissioning Editor, Julie Shaw, said: "Escape to the Country has been a staple in the BBC daytime schedule for 21 years. Audiences love this programme and watching the journeys the house-hunters go on, so it was about we got to go house hunting with some famous faces. I can't wait for this to land in the schedules."