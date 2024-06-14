Celebrity Family Feud season 10: release date and everything we know about the game show

Athletes, TV stars and more try to see if they can figure out how most people would answer a question on Celebrity Family Feud, the star-studded version of the classic game show. Celebrity Family Feud season 10 arrives this summer in primetime, and we have everything you need to know about it right here.

This latest slate of Celebrity Family Feud episodes is part of ABC's summer TV lineup of game shows. It joins the likes of Who Wants to Be A Millionaire, Press Your Luck and Lucky 13 on the network. Some other game shows populating the TV schedule this summer include The 1% Club, The Quiz with Balls, Name That Tune and more.

But if Family Feud is your go-to, here is everything you need to know about the new season of Celebrity Family Feud.

ABC premieres Celebrity Family Feud season 10 on Tuesday, July 9, at 9 pm ET/PT.

Fittingly, before the new season of Celebrity Family Feud, ABC is airing a special, Family Feud: Decades of Laughs, at 8 pm ET/PT on July 9.

If you want to watch Celebrity Family Feud live, you need access to ABC through either a traditional pay-TV provider, TV antenna or a live TV streaming service (Fubo, Hulu with Live TV or YouTube TV). If you're OK to wait a day, episodes should be available on-demand the following day.

Celebrity Family Feud season 10 host

Stand-up comedian Steve Harvey has become synonymous with Family Feud, and he returns to host this edition of Celebrity Family Feud. Harvey has hosted the regular version of Family Feud since 2010 and has emceed Celebrity Family Feud since 2015.

Outside of hosting the game show, Harvey became famous as a stand-up comedian and for his TV show, The Steve Harvey Show, which ran for six seasons. Harvey also hosted his own daytime talk show, simply known as Steve Harvey, for five seasons. Currently, he also stars in Judge Steve Harvey, where he helps settle people's disputes.

Celebrity Family Feud season 10 contestants

ABC has not shared any information on the celebrities that are going to be playing the game this season. When we have information on who is going to appear we'll add it to the post.

Celebrity Family Feud gameplay

Even though Family Feud hasn't changed much in its nearly 50 years of being on TV, here is what you need to know about how the game works:

Each game sees two teams of five compete to see who can get the most points based on the popularity of answers to a given question, as responded to by a 100-person survey panel.

There are three rounds of team-vs-team gameplay. The second round sees points double and the third round sees points triple.

Each round starts with one family member from each team attempting to buzz in first with their best answer. If the team that buzzes first gives the top answer, they have the option to play the round or pass it to the other team. If the first answer given is not the top answer, the other team has the opportunity to guess the top answer.

After a team decides to play the round, each subsequent team member makes guesses at the remaining responses. If they give a correct response, the answer is revealed. If they guess incorrectly, they get a strike.

If a team gets three strikes before naming all responses, the opposing team has the opportunity to steal, needing to only give one correct answer to take the points.

The team with the highest point total after the three rounds moves onto Fast Money, where two players try to amass 200 points by providing answers to the same five questions (the second player does not know the first player's answers). The first player is given 20 seconds to answer all five questions, with the ability to pass and move on to the next question if they want, which they can come back to if time remains. The second player gets 25 seconds, the extra time in the event they give an answer their teammate already provided.

Celebrity Family Feud season 10 trailer

There is no trailer for Celebrity Family Feud season 10. If/when one is released online we'll add it here.