Celebrity MasterChef Christmas Cook-Off 2023: release date, contestants, trailer and everything we know

The Celebrity MasterChef Christmas Cook-Off 2023 sees another set of stars heading into the kitchen to try and impress John Torode and Gregg Wallace and see whether their culinary skills are enough to earn them the Golden Whisk.

The 2023 festive special — which is part of the BBC's Christmas TV lineup — includes four familiar faces, including a soap actor, two former popstars, and a former Love Island finalist.

All four will be tasked with serving up a recipe inspired by Australia's sunnier climate (which will be judged by a very special guest!) and then their culinary skills will be put to the test as they whip up a classic Christmas dinner!

Here's everything we know about Celebrity MasterChef Christmas Cook-Off 2023

The Celebrity MasterChef Christmas Cook-Off 2023 begins with the usual celebrity cook-off airing on BBC One on Wednesday, December 20 at 9 pm; the episode will also be repeated on December 23 at 12 pm on BBC One.

The second episode, the Battle of the Critics, will air on BBC One on Thursday, December 28, 2023, at 8 pm and on New Year's Eve at 12.15 pm.

You'll also be able to find both episodes available to stream on BBC iPlayer on-demand shortly after release.

How many episodes of the Celebrity MasterChef Christmas Cook-Off 2023 will there be?

Just like last year, the 2023 Celebrity MasterChef Christmas Cook-Off will be comprised of two episodes.

The first will see our celebs setting foot in the kitchen; the second will instead see whether a selection of top food critics can handle leaving the table and stepping into the kitchen!

Who are the Celebrity MasterChef Christmas Cook-Off 2023 contestants?

The BBC has revealed the four celebrities who'll be taking part in the Celebrity MasterChef Christmas Cook-Off 2023.

They are:

Melanie Blatt, a British singer best known for being a member of All Saints

Richard Blackwood, an EastEnders and Hollyoaks star and rapper

Duncan James, best known for being a member of Blue

Faye Winter, a finalist from Love Island 2021

Is there a trailer?

Yes! The BBC has released a clip from the Celebrity MasterChef Christmas Cook-Off 2023. In it, we get to hear from our four celebs and what they think about setting foot inside the MasterChef kitchen. Check it out below:

Who won the Celebrity MasterChef Christmas Cook-Off 2022?

Last year, our two Celebrity MasterChef christmas special winners were Welsh sprinter Iwan Thomas (who bagged the Golden Whisk in the first episode) and The X Factor: Celebrity winner and TV personality, Megan McKenna.