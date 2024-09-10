Celebrity SAS 2024: line-up, release date, filming locations, trailer and everything we know

Celebrity SAS 2024 lands on Channel 4 later this month and there’s a tough twist for the 15 game celebrities who’ve been recruited to the latest edition of the reality show.

Here’s everything we know…

Series 6 of Celebrity SAS 2024: Who Dares Wins is due to air on Channel 4 every Sunday and Monday from 22 September at 9pm. It will also be available to stream on channel4.com. Season 6 will be the longest series in the show’s history with 8 hour-long episodes.

Celebrity SAS 2024 line up

Famous faces from the worlds of entertainment, sport and journalism have agreed to take part in what is being billed as a “unique version of the Special Forces selection.”

The C4 press release also says: “This year’s course will be physically demanding and psychologically gruelling; all but a few who take part will fail, but who will make it to the end and eventually pass?”

The 15 celebrities are:

Actor John Barrowman (56)

“I'm always somebody who's up for a challenge, and I just really wanted to give it a whirl,” says Doctor Who and Torchwood star John Barrowman.

Celebrity SAS 2024 - John Barrowman. (Image credit: Channel 4)

Journalist Rachel Johnson (57)

“This experience was much more than I was expecting. I mean, given how ghastly reality television can be, this was top notch. Really top notch,” says Boris Johnson’s sister Rachel.

DJ and reality TV star Bianca Gascoigne (36)

“This was a chance for me to really show people what I'm made of,” says Bianca, the daughter of former England footballer Paul Gascoigne. “It was literally life changing.”

TV personality - and returning Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins recruit - Pete Wicks (34)

“After being medically withdrawn in Jordan, I felt like I hadn't given it my best, and that bothered me,” says reality star Pete Wicks. “So when I got an opportunity to go back, I jumped in! And I would do it again!” (More on this below).

Celebrity SAS 2024 - Pete Wicks. (Image credit: Channel 4)

Former England Rugby Captain Chris Robshaw (37)

“I wanted to see how far I could push myself and how far I could go - it was just absolutely amazing,” says Chris Robshaw.

TV presenter Cherry Healey (42)

“It's impossible to prepare yourself mentally, physically, emotionally for this. It's more than you could ever prepare for,” reveals Cherry Healey. “It was everything. It was the most amazing, awful experience of my life.”

Ex-Professional Boxer Anthony Ogogo (34)

“This is one of the best shows on telly,” says Anthony. “I wanted to push myself…and it was life changing.”

Love-Islander and campaigner Georgia Harrison (28)

“It completely lived up to my expectations. It was like something off a movie…. it was just brilliant,” says Georgia Harrison. “As much as there were times that I had to overcome the challenges I had to overcome, I wouldn't change it for the world.”

Reality TV star and radio host Bobby Norris (36)

“I've got so many fears and phobias, and I've let them control my life for so long,” reveals Bobby Norris. “I decided that if I could try and even tackle one of them, I'd be happy. This was a once in a lifetime experience.”

Influencer Marnie Simpson (31)

“I definitely didn't comprehend how tough it would be,” confesses Marnie Simpson. “It was very raw and very real!”

Former Olympic Gymnast Ellie Downie (23)

“Everyone told me it would be difficult, that the challenges are really hard, and the DS are really strict,” reflects Ellie Downie. “I thought it can't be that bad, surely. It was! It exceeded my expectations.”

Comedian Tez Ilyas (40)

“Being on Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins surpassed all expectations,” says Tez Ilyas. “It was harder and more fun than I could have possibly imagined. It was uncomfortable. It was awful. It was brilliant..”

Pro Basketball Player Ovie Soko (32)

“It blew me away,” admits Ovie Soko. “You kind-of see what to expect on TV, but you don't really know until you get there. You don't know how bad it is, the bad things that you have to do - you just don't know the reality of it. But it was incredible. Absolutely incredible. I had one of the best experiences I think I've had in my life.”

World Heavyweight Champion Boxer Lani Daniels (34)

“It’s been one of the best experiences I've done in my life,” says Lani Daniels. “It's something that I will forever be grateful for. I think it exceeded my expectations.”

Comedian Shazia Mirza (51)

“I learned that if I can do this, I can probably do anything,” says Shazia Mirza, who took part in Celebrity Island with Bear Grylls, another C4 survival series which both Pete Wicks and Anthony Ogogo have taken part in at different times.

Celebrity SAS 2024 - Shazia Mirza (Image credit: Channel 4)

Celebrity SAS 2024 — Special Forces experts

Season 6 of Celebrity SAS 2024 is run by four ex-Special Forces soldiers:

Chief Instructor Billy Billingham and his team of Directing Staff (DS), Jason ‘Foxy’ Fox, Rudy Reyes and Chris Oliver.

Commenting on this year’s group of celebrity recruits, Chief Instructor Billy says: “As our course progresses, the standards expected will never faulter. From the very first second, the recruits will be expected to give 100%. Anyone not doing so will be gone before they have time to make their excuses. Our time is invaluable - we will not waste it on anyone not worthy.”

DS Foxy says: "For the celebrities who think they know what they're in for and think they know what they're going to get, their arrogance will be their undoing. Once these celebrities are dehooded and into the course they are going to be slapped in the face with uncertainty. They're not going to know what is around the corner, but I can guarantee them it will be pain and suffering. It's going to be brutal from the onset all the way to the very end and the celebrities this year are going to have to dig deeper than they've ever dug before if they want to get to the end.”

DS Rudy comments: “We demand the raw materials of toughness, durability and discipline in our recruits. Just as our Selection demanded of us during our long walk. The New Zealand terrain, below zero temperatures and, finally, the DS ourselves will make this evolution the most severe of schools for these celebrities. Who has the fire in the heart to combat the brutal cold and pain of winter warfare? We will soon find out.”

DS Chris adds: “As a former Royal Marines mountain leader, I know first hand what it takes to operate in a cold weather environment where temperatures plummet below zero in a flash. Even the most basic tasks drain every ounce of your energy, you cannot operate alone. Teamwork will be essential for survival. New Zealand is like Wales on steroids. It’s got it all, making this the most challenging course to date. It will truly test the celebrity’s determination to succeed.”

Former Special Forces psychologist Dr Alia Bojilova is also joining the team this year.

Celebrity SAS 2024 - the professionals. (Image credit: Channel 4)

Celebrity SAS 2024 — filming locations

This time the DS are taking the celebrities even further away than they have in the past. Halfway across the world in fact. The famous 15 undergo winter warfare training in the South Islands of New Zealand.

From C4: “The New Zealand landscape might look breathtaking, but looks are deceiving for this year’s group of celebrity recruits who will experience the brutal mountain environment and weather conditions used to prepare the UK military for winter warfare operations. There will be no glamour and no luxuries for these privileged celebrities. These famous faces will abandon their glamorous lifestyles and will be exposed to constant cold and wet in a punishing one stop shop of Special Forces training environments.”

Twists and turns...

The DS plans to pile on the pressure with a new approach. Celebrity SAS 2024 will see the fearsome foursome abandoning the approach of previous series where they whittled down the contestants by culling the weakest recruits. This time round the DS wants all of the celebrities to (and we’re quoting from the press pack here) “suffer optimal punishment by staying through to the end of the hellish eight day course, far, far away from home comforts, families, agents and social media!”

This series sees a new weapon in their arsenal with the addition of former Special Forces psychologist Dr Alia Bojilova, who will provide them assistance as they attempt to get as many of these celebrities over the line as possible.

TOWIE star Pete Wicks returns to the format after being forced to withdraw from Celebrity SAS 2022 after breaking his ribs during a challenge in episode 2 season 4.

Season 6 is the longest series in the show’s history with 8 hour-long episodes.

Is there a trailer?

Yes, here you go...

NEW SERIES - Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins | Starts Sunday 22nd & Monday 23rd September - YouTube Watch On

Additional information.

Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins is a Minnow Films production for Channel 4. The Executive Producers for series five are Liam Humphreys and Joe Wildman, the Series Producer is Freddie Foss-Smith and Channel 4’s Commissioning Editor for Science and Adventure is Jonah Weston.