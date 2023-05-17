Chelsea Flower Show 2023: release date, hosts, themes and everything we know

The Chelsea Flower Show 2023 will air for eight days across the BBC.

The Chelsea Flower Show 2023 is almost here and there's plenty to look forward to when the eight-day gardening event hits our screens on BBC One.

This long-running event has been held on the grounds of the Royal Hospital Chelsea every year since 1913, apart from gaps during the two World Wars and 2020, so it's become an iconic event in the UK.

Speaking about its return to the BBC, Catherine Catton, Head of Factual Entertainment & Events said: "We are delighted to be back at The RHS Chelsea Flower Show and can’t wait to see this year’s stunning garden designs and to find out more about the green ethos behind them."

We know that this year’s TV schedule will feature special daily programming, with live commentary and practical advice from the team of experts as they share the latest designs and planting innovations in the horticultural world.

Here's everything you need to know about The Chelsea Flower Show...

There's a lot to pack in when it comes to The Chelsea Flower Show and there's eight days full of programming, all of which take place in May, on BBC One and BBC Two.

The BBC has confirmed what to expect from the line-up, and here's a rundown of what will be airing when:

Sunday, May 21: BBC One - A 60-minute launch program presented by Sophie Raworth and Joe Swift from 6 pm.

Monday, May 22 - Friday, May 26: BBC One - 45 minutes a day presented by Nicki Chapman and Angellica Bell from 3:45 pm

Monday, May 22 – Saturday, May 27: BBC Two - 60 minutes a day presented by Monty Don and Joe Swift. Starting at 7:30 pm on Monday, and 8 pm thereafter (TBC)

Wednesday, May 24, and Friday, May 26: BBC One – Two 30-minute programs featuring the BBC RHS People's Choice Award. Starting at 7 pm on Wednesday and 7:30 pm on Friday

Monday, May 29: BBC One - A 60-minute highlights show presented by Sophie Raworth and Joe Swift from 8 pm

The Chelsea Flower Show 2023 themes

Each year, the iconic flower show has themes and we've got some great ones to look forward to as the event celebrates the power of gardening and how it can benefit everyone.

The four themes at the core of The Chelsea Flower Show 2023 all link together in an effort to promote efficient gardening that's open to people from all backgrounds.

This year’s themes are: inclusivity and promoting gardening for all, minimum effort for maximum reward, how to garden in an ever-changing climate and uncovering the value of gardening for our health and wellbeing.

Speaking about the themes further, Lindsay Bradbury, Commissioning Editor for BBC Daytime comments: "A key theme of this year’s event will be making gardening cost-effective and accessible to all. I hope we can encourage more people to don their gardening gloves and get the best value out of their outdoor space. Our daytime coverage will provide helpful tips on how you can stay thrifty while flexing your green fingers."

The Chelsea Flower Show 2023 hosts and experts

Monty Don is among those appearing at The Chelsea Flower Show. (Image credit: BBC)

BBC News presenter Sophie Raworth and Gardeners' World legends Monty Don and Joe Swift will be on air for eight days of broadcasts on BBC One and BBC Two, where they will review and analyze this year’s garden designs and highlight the innovation on display.

Meanwhile, Nicki Chapman and Angellica Bell front the daytime coverage, which will be packed with practical tips and advice on how to make the most of your garden, whether you’re a beginner or a seasoned gardener, so there's something for everyone.

Mary Berry is back for another Chelsea Flower Show. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Great British Bake Off legend Mary Berry, presenter JJ Chalmers, and Britain's Best Home Cook's Chris Bavin are all back this year, having quickly become fan favorites at the show.

Other confirmed names include gardening experts such as Adam Frost, Frances Tophill, Arit Anderson, Nick Bailey, Carol Klein, Rachel de Thame, Toby Buckland, James Wong, Mark Lane, and more.

Gardeners’ World presenter Sue Kent is also joining the team for the first time for the 2023 edition of The Chelsea Flower Show.

Interview with Chelsea Flower Show 2023 newcomer Sue Kent

Sue Kent in Gardener's World. (Image credit: BBC)

Rebecca Fletcher spoke to Sue Kent ahead of her Flower Show debut. Here's a look at what she had to say ahead of the big event.

How are you feeling about making your Chelsea debut?

"I’m excitedly nervous! I never thought I’d get this opportunity and just hope I’m good enough as I’m new to all this. But I love learning new things, so I’ve just got to give it a go!"

What does the Chelsea Flower Show mean to you? Are you a fan?

"I am. I’ve been as a punter and, last year, I was made an inclusivity ambassador for the RHS so I went and spent some time shadowing Gardeners’ World’s Adam Frost, sneaking behind the cameras to see how he did the presenting and gardening stuff he’s so good at! It’s such an amazing event. People who love gardening, coming together – it just makes for a fun, friendly and utterly inspiring atmosphere. It’s fabulous."

When did your passion for gardening begin?

"It’s in my blood. My great-grandfather, Walter Godfrey, was a brilliant asparagus grower and held a Royal Warrant to supply asparagus to the then-Prince of Wales! My mum was a keen flower grower while my dad grew vegetables and had an old shed with a table outside that he took the legs off so I could play safely and watch him garden as a child. Obviously, I wasn’t gardening with my feet then, but he encouraged me and I learnt to join in where I could. He was fantastic, he made me feel useful."

Your life has completely changed over the past few years, and it sounds like you’re inspiring change. How does that feel?

"I’m so pleased to have the opportunity. It’s incredible the RHS has embraced me and want to hear my ideas on making gardening more inclusive for the disabled community – we just need to make it happen now!

"I come at gardening from a different angle and so this week at Chelsea, I’ll be thinking, ‘Is this garden easy to maintain for someone with a disability? Are the seats comfortable? Is there somewhere to lie down?’ I need to lie down a lot! It’s about how we can adapt things so we can all enjoy gardening. And it IS a joy. If I inspire anyone to give it a go, I’ll be happy."