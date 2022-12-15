Coach Prime: release date, trailer and everything we know about the Deion Sanders docuseries

Before you mentally prepare yourself for NFL playoff games and the Big Game in February, Prime Video is bringing to subscribers another monumental football event. We’re talking about the premiere of Coach Prime, a docuseries that follows Deion Sanders' successful ride at Jackson State University.

When Sanders became the head coach of the Jackson State Tigers, no one could be sure what would become of the NCAA football team. While Sanders brought with him experience of the sport and name recognition to the role, there was no certainty he could make the program a winning one.

Now two years later, not only has he led the team to two conference titles and greatly raised the profile of the university, but he’s also left a signature mark on the city of Jackson, Mississippi. All of which is front and center in Coach Prime. What’s not yet known is whether or not the recent announcement of his departure and subsequent hiring at the University of Colorado will be covered in great detail.

With all of that said, here’s what we do know about Coach Prime.

The four-part docuseries premieres in the US on Thursday, December 29 on Prime Video.

At this time, we are uncertain about a UK release schedule, but we'll provide an update as more information becomes available.

Coach Prime premise

Coach Prime (Image credit: Prime Video )

Here is a synopsis of Coach Prime:

"The series follows the 2022 Jackson State University Tigers football team at practice and during games, in the locker room, off the field and in the community throughout their 12-0, undefeated SWAC Championship season. These four new episodes explore how the team and the community united together during a season unlike any other and features a wide range of celebrity guests who educate and inspire."

Speaking on the new series, Sanders stated:

"I am honored and elated to share this inside look at how our program made history as JSU’s first undefeated regular season football team. This group of young men are smart, tough, fast and disciplined with character, and together, we were able to dominate all season long. You’ll see it all this season – the highs and lows and the way this community came together. This is the most resilient and inspiring group of people I have ever met. I can’t say enough about the people of Jackson."

Coach Prime trailer

As much as the documentary is about football, it also seems to place grave importance on how the JSU program changed a community. Take a look for yourself.

Who is Deion Sanders?

There’s no question that Sanders has had quite an impact in the world of American football. As a recruit in college, he was named a two-time All-American cornerback. As a player in the NFL, he acquired two Super Bowl rings and was named NFL Defensive Player of the Year. Additionally, as an NCAA coach, he led Jackson State to two Southwestern Athletic Conference championships. Given all he’s accomplished, there is no wonder he’s been nicknamed Prime Time, as all eyes have certainly been on him when it comes to the sport.

While the new documentary zeroes in on his accomplishments while coaching on the college level, it seems almost impossible to showcase that without talking about his experience on the field that led him there.

How to watch Coach Prime

Coach Prime is a Prime Video original series. Those hoping to watch the episodes need a subscription to Amazon Prime. With an Amazon Prime subscription, you not only gain access to the Prime Video catalog, but also gain access to other perks such as faster shipping on products in the Amazon marketplace.