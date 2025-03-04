Crufts 2025: release date, hosts, hero dogs, and everything we know

Crufts 2025 is extra special as it marks its 75th anniversary of being broadcast.

Yes, the world's most famous dog show, which is being held at the NEC in Birmingham, was first screened on the BBC in 1950.

Nowadays Crufts is broadcast on Channel 4 and More 4. Here's everything we know including when the show airs and who the new hosting line-up is…

Crufts 2025 begins on Thursday, March 6 at 3 pm, running to 4 pm, on Channel 4. Then there's coverage on More 4 at 6.30 pm, running to 7.30 pm. Then it continues on Channel 4 again at 7.30 pm running until 9.00 pm. Friday’s coverage follows Thursday’s pattern.

On Saturday, March 8, Crufts 2025 coverage is on Channel 4 from 2 pm to 6 pm. Then 7 pm to 9 pm.

On Sunday, March 9, coverage is on Channel 4 from 2 pm to 6 pm. Then Crufts 2025: Best in Show airs on Channel 4 at 7.00 pm, running to 9 pm (see our TV guide for full listings).

Who's hosting Channel 4’s Crufts 2025 coverage?

Ellie Simmonds has joined the team (Image credit: Getty Images)

The presenting lineup is Clare Balding, ex-Blue Peter presenter Radzi Chinyanganya, ex-rugby player Ed Jackson, and Paralympian swimming champion Ellie Simmonds. Talking about her dream come true joining the team, Ellie told us: "I'm going to be interviewing breeders, owners and meeting their lovey dogs. I'm also going to be choosing my 'Dog of the Day'."

Ellie doesn't actually own a dog, but she'd like one. "The timing has never been right until now. I left home when I was 17, and with all my swimming training, it wouldn't have been fair to have a pet. Growing up, we had all sorts of animals: cats, guinea pigs, horses and birds. The only thing we didn't have was a dog because my dad was allergic to them. He likes to remind me that as a kid I used to ask, 'Please can we swap Dad for a dog?'"

Who's in The Kennel Cub Hero Dog Award category?

Chosen by the public, the winner is crowned on the last day of the show (Sunday March 9). The finalists are… (VOTE via crufts.org.uk where there are videos of the five nominees — voting closes 4 pm Sunday, March 9).

Sharwood — The Gordon setter is a record-breaking blood-donor dog, having given more than 40 donations — 22.5 kg of blood — for injured or critically ill pets.

Sharwood & Sue | The Kennel Club Hero Dog Award 2025 - YouTube Watch On

Baloo — In 2018, police dog Baloo had to have a leg amputated after she was hit by a suspect's car. She now provides emotional support to officers impacted by trauma.

Baloo & Mandy | The Kennel Club Hero Dog Award 2025 - YouTube Watch On

Louis — The English setter-cross and his owner, Nick Johnson, walked more than 3,000 miles of English coastline in memory of Nick’s wife Lisa, who died of ovarian cancer.

Louis & Nick | The Kennel Club Hero Dog Award 2025 - YouTube Watch On

Tilly — At four weeks old, Tilly was abandoned in the middle of a roundabout, but in less than a year, she passed the assessment to become a Pets as Therapy dog.

Tilly & Emily | The Kennel Club Hero Dog Award 2025 - YouTube Watch On

Rosa — Pomeranian Rosa has played a vital role in supporting eight-year-old Rozalyn, who is a young carer to her brother, giving her comfort and a sense of independence.