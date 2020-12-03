Discovery Plus price: How much does the service cost?

The Discovery+ streaming service costs $4.99 a month with advertising, and $6.99 a month without advertising.

The streaming service will have more than 55,000 episodes of content across 2,500 shows when it launches in the United States and in more than 25 countries worldwide on Jan. 4, 2021. (The exact content available in each country will vary.) It'll include shows from Discover proper, as well as HGTV, Food Network, TLC, ID, OWN, Animal Planet and more. It also will have a number of new exclusive shows. Discover is billing it as "The only streaming service with the greatest real-life entertainment and exclusive originals, all in one place."

We currently only know the monthly pricing for Discovery+. Presumably there will be some sort of annual subscription rate that'll save a little bit of money, but Discovery has yet to announce anything along that front. We also don't know yet if there will be a free trial, but we wouldn't bet against it.

Discovery+ will have a diverse lineup of content — just like the traditional cable TV side of the show. It'll include an ever-expanding 90 Day series of shows, including the new 90 Days Bares All, 90 Day Diaries, and 90 Day Journey. Long Island Medium hill be back in the time of COVID. Cooking and food lifestyle shows also will play a prominent role. Bobby Flay and Giada De Laurentiis will team up for Bobby and Giada in Italy. Duff Goldman is back with Duff's Happy Fun Bake Time. (Yes, we totally expect a stoner following with that one.) Carla Hall is bringing her new Foodways with Carla Hall show for a new global adventure, and rapper/actor Ludacris is going back to school with Luda Can't Cook.

Discovery+ will be available on most major streaming platforms, though an exhaustive list of devices has yet to be announced.