Exhibiting Forgiveness: release date, trailer, cast and everything we know about the drama
A touching work balancing art and family.
As we head into the fall, there are still plenty of 2024 new movies slated for release that we're anticipating, including Exhibiting Forgiveness.
The dramatic venture sees a painter attempt to thrive in his career while balancing a complicated family dynamic thanks to his estranged father. Although the father/son duo have quite the complex journey to navigate toward healing, they thankfully have a matriarch who is determined to see forgiveness permeate between the two men.
Here's everything we know about Exhibiting Forgiveness.
Exhibiting Forgiveness release date
Exhibiting Forgiveness has been making the rounds on the film festival circuit, having shown at events such as the Sundance Film Festival. It premieres for a wider audience in movie theaters in the US on October 18.
At this time, we don't have a UK release date for the movie. Once one becomes available, we'll pass along the update.
Exhibiting Forgiveness cast
Leading the Exhibiting Forgiveness cast as Tarrell is André Holland. The actor has starred in a number of high-profile movies over the past few years, including Selma, Moonlight, 42 and A Wrinkle in Time. Most recently, he's been spotted in The Big Cigar and Shirley.
Starring opposite Holland in Exhibiting Forgiveness is Golden Globe and Grammy-winning actress Andra Day. She earned an Oscar nomination for The United States vs. Billie Holiday and has also starred in We the People and The Deliverance.
Helping to round out the cast are Academy Award nominee Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor and John Earl Jelks. Ellis-Taylor received her nomination for King Richard and recently starred in The Color Purple and The Supremes at Earl's All-You-Can-Eat. Jelks is a familiar face having starred in things like New Amsterdam and Chicago Med.
Exhibiting Forgiveness plot
Here is the official synopsis of the movie:
"Tarrell is an admired American painter who lives with his wife, singer Aisha, and their young son, Jermaine. Tarrell's artwork excavates beauty from the anguish of his youth, keeping past wounds at bay. His path to success is derailed by an unexpected visit from his estranged father, La'Ron, a conscience-stricken man desperate to reconcile.
"Tarrell’s mother, Joyce, a pious woman with a profound and joyful spirituality, hopes that Tarrell can open his heart to forgiveness, giving them all another chance at being a family. Tarrell and La'Ron learn that forgetting might be a greater challenge than forgiving in this raw and deeply moving film."
Exhibiting Forgiveness trailer
Check out the trailer for the movie below.
Exhibiting Forgiveness director
Titus Kaphar pulled double duties for Exhibiting Forgiveness, serving as both the writer and director. This marks Kaphar’s full-length directorial debut.
