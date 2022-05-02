Fantasy Island season 2: release date, cast and everything we know about the drama series

Fantasy Island is back for another season and those staying at the luxury resort will again explore some of their wildest dreams.

Returning in her role as Elena Roarke, a descendant of the original Fantasy Island’s Mr. Roarke, is Roselyn Sanchez. The reboot follows the premise of the 1970s series, with new guest stars appearing each week on the show with their own set of emotional baggage. By the end of the episodes, these characters hope to reach some kind of peaceful resolve within themselves. Although, that’s not always the case.

Here’s everything we know about Fantasy Island season 2.

Fantasy Island season 2 is set to premiere on Tuesday, May 31, at 9 pm ET/PT on Fox.

For those would-be viewers in the UK, an official premiere date has not yet been announced. However, we will provide an update once more information becomes available.

Fantasy Island season 2 plot

We're about to get into some season 1 spoilers for Fantasy Island, so read on if you're not caught up.

As described by Fox, the original plot of the rebooted show is as follows:

"A modern drama series, Fantasy Island takes place at a luxury resort, where literally any fantasy requested by guests is fulfilled, although they rarely turn out as expected. Delving into the 'what if' questions — both big and small — that keep us awake at night, each episode will tell emotional, provocative stories about people who arrive with dreams and desires and depart enlightened and transformed through the magical realism of Fantasy Island."

Fans of the show recall that season 1 ended with Ruby Akuda (Kiara Barnes) running into her husband Mel (Adain Bradley) on the island as he was in limbo between life and the afterlife. After an emotional 24 hours that the couple shared, Mel eventually phases off into "eternity." Once her husband is gone, it becomes clear that Ruby is Elena Roarke’s (Roselyn Sanchez) number two in command.

Speaking of Elena, viewers find out in the finale she was actually once primed to depart from the island with her fiancé. At the time, she was set to go and leave the mysterious Fernando to take her place, but the island itself was not his biggest fan and lashed out. As a result, she stayed on the island. However, Fernando was not happy with her decision and felt slighted as he would no longer be in charge.

As season 2 picks back up, viewers of Fantasy Island should anticipate gaining more insight into the dynamic at play between Elena and Fernando. Additionally, with new guests stopping by the island, fans of the series can of course anticipate some heart-wrenching moments from each of the new characters.

Fantasy Island season 2 cast

Kiara Barnes and Roselyn Sanchez in Fantasy Island (Image credit: Jack Zeman / FOX)

As already mentioned, returning to her role as Elena Roarke in Fantasy Island season 2 is Roselyn Sanchez. Sanchez has previously starred in television shows such as Grand Hotel and Devious Maids, she has also made appearances in movies like The Game Plan and Rush Hour 2.

Joining Sanchez as Elena Roarke’s number two is Kiara Barnes playing Ruby Akuda. While Barnes doesn’t have a lot of notable primetime or movie credits to her name, she’s instantly recognizable as Zoe Buckingham to fans of the daytime soap The Bold and The Beautiful. Also starring alongside these two women as Javier is John Gabriel Rodriquez (Rosewood).

Fantasy Island season 2 trailer

An official trailer for Fantasy Island season 2 has not yet been released, but we anticipate it’s coming soon as the series debuts in the US in May.

How to watch Fantasy Island season 2

Fantasy Island season 2 airs live in the US on Fox. Those without traditional cable/satellite TV can live stream episodes on platforms such as FuboTV, Hulu with Live TV, Sling TV and YouTube TV.

Not able to catch the episodes live when they premiere? No problem. New episodes will become available to stream the next day on Hulu. Fantasy Island season 1 is also available to stream on Hulu or Fox.com.

Unfortunately, we don’t have any official word yet on which platform in the UK will carry the new season of Fantasy Island. However, once we know more we will be able to provide an update.