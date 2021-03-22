'First Dates Hotel' 2021 — start date, trailer, host, premise and everything you need to know

First Dates Hotel 2021 is almost here, and will see single people from the UK checking into a hotel in search of love. Once again we'll join them in the Italian sun as they meet fellow singles for the first time, with a real mix of different personalities promising some interesting meetings!

If you love the original First Dates series you won't want to miss this, so here's everything you need to know about the upcoming dating programme...

First Dates Hotel returns for its sixth season on Tuesday 23 March. The first episode will air on Channel 4 at 9pm, and will be available to watch on demand via All4.

First Dates Hotel is hosted by Fred Sirieix, who has presented both the original First Dates and its spin off series. He is a French maître d'hôtel who trained to work in front of house in a Michelin-starred restaurant in France before working at La Tante Claire in London.

In an interview with Student Pocket Guide, Fred described the premise of First Dates as: "Our sole vision and intention is to bring people together, to match them to perfection for what could be a life changing experience for them because they’re going to find the person that they want to be with for the rest of their life. This is what we want to do and it is only on this premise that we are there."

Fred is also well know for his escapades with celebrity chefs Gordon Ramsay and Gino D’Acampo. Recently in Gordon Ramsay’s American Road Trip the trio travelled from Mexico to Texas.

First Dates Hotel has lots of different people lined up for the new series. We'll meet 24-year-old Thalia who is hoping to become lucky-in-love at last. And she soon starts hitting it off with 25-year-old Jack. And, amazingly, they both have a love of sharks in common! Surely nothing can stop them now?!

Meanwhile, 79-year-old Tony heads out on a date with glam Lesley, a fellow East Ender. However, not everything goes to plan on their date. Will they be able to put their differences behind them?

Finally, horse enthusiast Winston, who’s from rural Wiltshire, gets a surprise when he discovers his perfect date might be nearer than he thinks...

Is there a trailer?

No, you'll just have to wait for the series to start!