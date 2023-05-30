Five Star Kitchen: release date, interview and everything we know

Five Star Kitchen — judges Ravneet Gill, Michel Roux Jr and Mike Reid are searching for the next top chef.

Five Star Kitchen: Britain’s Next Great Chef follows the hunt for an ambitious rising star within the culinary world.

Airing on Channel 4 in the UK, the show sees Michelin-starred chef Michel Roux Jr oversee proceedings as he and his judging panel search for a stand-out talent who can blaze a trail through the luxury restaurant industry and win a life-changing prize.

Here’s everything you need to know about Five Star Kitchen…

The six-part show will air weekly from Thursday, June 8 at 8pm on Channel 4 in the UK and will also be available on the Channel 4 streaming site.

It is set to air in the US on Netflix later this year.

Five Star Kitchen — what is it about?

The series sees chefs from a range of backgrounds battle it out to win the chance to run the prestigious Palm Court restaurant in London’s glitzy hotel The Langham.

In the opening episode, 13 contestants have to pitch their innovative restaurant concepts and cook a signature dish for the judges. The concepts range from Nordic-inspired cuisine to theatrical fine dining and Congolese fusion. But only seven chefs will make it through to the next round.

As the series progresses, they face a range of tough, high-end challenges, including creating the most expensive dish that would be in their restaurant, devising a budget menu, planning a breakfast, designing an afternoon tea, laying on a banquet and delivering late-night room service.

The chefs are gradually whittled down week by week, but which one can emerge victorious and land the coveted prize?

Five Star Kitchen — who are the judges?

Michel Roux Jr, who is consultant chef at The Langham and owns Le Gavroche in London’s Mayfair, is the head judge. He has previously appeared in TV series including Michel Roux’s French Country Cooking, Michel Roux’s Service and Food and Drink and was also a judge on MasterChef: The Professionals from 2008-2013.

Pastry chef Ravneet Gill expects excellence from the contestants in Five Star Kitchen. (Image credit: Channel 4)

Joining Roux is pastry chef and cookery writer Ravneet Gill, who is also a judge on Junior Bake Off and has appeared on the likes of Saturday Kitchen.

"This is exciting. I just thought the opportunity to actually get given your own restaurant with mentors on board to take you through the paces was amazing," says Gill.

"I was looking for that person who has put the work in, who has something different about them, and who can offer something that will inspire the next generation to come."

Restaurateur Mike Reid puts the chefs to the test in Five Star Kitchen. (Image credit: Channel 4)

Rounding out the panel is acclaimed restaurateur Mike Reid, who has opened several establishments across the globe. Reid has also been seen on Ready Steady Cook and Steph’s Packed Lunch.

“I was intrigued by the concept, because it isn’t just a traditional cooking program. It's a phenomenal prize," says Reid.

“What caught my attention was the fact that we were looking for someone who was rounded, who was a business person, an entrepreneur, a restaurateur, essentially. We churn out so many amazing chefs who can cook incredibly well, but may not necessarily be business-savvy. So I was looking for someone with a total package, who was an incredible chef, who understood flavors and technique, but also understood what it takes to make it in the London restaurant scene because it's a bloodbath, it's one of the most competitive cities in the world in which to open a restaurant.”

Michel Roux Jr interview for Five Star Kitchen

Michel Roux Jr is looking for a top chef who can cut the mustard in Five Star Kitchen. (Image credit: Channel 4)

Why did the show appeal to you?

“The prize is tangible. It’s not just a trophy, or a pat on the back, it's their name on the door and their opportunity to showcase their concept, and their true chef qualities. It’s about making sure we cause a stir in the London dining scene!“

What were you looking for?

“A chef with skill and a great palate, who can also run a kitchen, work under pressure and with a team. They have to produce the goods day after day and be able to work in a five-star luxury environment. And they have to make a profit. But it doesn't matter if you've worked in a Michelin-starred restaurant or in a greasy spoon, you've got a chance.”

Tell us about the challenges you set…

“We put them through the paces of a real-life five-star luxury hotel. We wanted to see what they thought was extravagant and then in another challenge, we gave them a shoestring budget for a three-course menu. They have to do a breakfast menu too and for a banquet, they have to produce high-end food for a big number.”

How did they find it?

“It’s not easy. There are some high pressure moments and we push them to the limit. Having to pitch [in episode one], they’ve only got one shot, but I was impressed. Then, as the show goes on, you see progression and a few downfalls.”

What was it like working with Ravneet and Mike?

“Fantastic. There were heated discussions! Mike worked for me as a young commis-chef at Le Gavroche years ago and he's opened many restaurants, so he brought a business mind. And Rav’s a specialist in pastry, but she also knows everything about the restaurant scene, far more than an old fuddy-duddy like me!”

Does seeing ambitious young chefs rise through the ranks make you feel hopeful about the future of the industry?

“Absolutely. These are challenging times but there are still people that want to work as chefs or front of house. Yes, it's stressful, but it’s about small sacrifices and massive gains because you can climb up a ladder in this industry very quickly.”