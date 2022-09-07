Freeform's 31 Nights of Halloween 2022: full schedule of Halloween movies

It’s the most wonderful time of the year for fans of scary movies and things that go bump in the night as Freeform’s 31 Nights of Halloween returns. This year, several movies are making their Freeform premiere in addition to beloved Halloween classics to get you into the holiday spirit. Those movies include Get Out and 1992's Buffy the Vampire Slayer.

Freeform is available with most cable packages, so if you have cable you probably already have Freeform. If you’ve cut the cord, you can find Freefrom in the channel lineup for several streaming services like FuboTV , Hulu with Live TV , Sling TV and YouTube TV .

Here is the full schedule for Freeform’s 31 Nights of Halloween:

October 1

7 am ET: Edward Scissorhands

9:10 am ET: The Witches (1990)

11:20 am ET: The Haunted Mansion (2003)

1:25 pm ET: Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas

3:05 pm ET: Hotel Transylvania

5:10 pm ET: Hotel Transylvania 2

7:15 pm ET: Hocus Pocus

9:25 pm ET: Beetlejuice

11:30 pm ET: Ghostbusters (1984)

October 2

7 am ET: The Witches (1990)

9:10 am ET: Decorating Disney: Halloween Magic

10:10 am ET: Halloweentown

12:15 pm ET: Hotel Transylvania

2:20 pm ET: Hotel Transylvania 2

4:25 pm ET: Maleficent

6:30 pm ET: Beetlejuice

8:35 pm ET: Hocus Pocus

10:45 pm ET: Ghostbusters (2016)

October 3

1 pm ET: Buffy the Vampire Slayer (1992) (Freeform Premiere)

3 pm ET: Ghostbusters (1984)

5:30 pm ET: Ghostbusters II

8:00 pm ET: Ghostbusters (2016)

12 am ET: The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror Episodes

October 4

11:30 am ET: Ghostbusters (1984)

2 pm ET: Ghostbusters II

4:30 pm ET: Edward Scissorhands

7 pm ET: Maleficent

9 pm ET: Hocus Pocus

12 am ET: Night at the Museum: Secret of the Tomb

October 5

12 pm ET: Night at the Museum: Secret of the Tomb

2 pm ET: Madagascar

4 pm ET: Hotel Transylvania

6 pm ET: Hotel Transylvania 2

8 pm ET: The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror Episodes

12 am ET: The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror Episodes

October 6

11 am ET: Madagascar

1 pm ET: Hotel Transylvania

3 pm ET: Hotel Transylvania 2

5 pm ET: Shrek Forever After

7 pm ET: Halloweentown

9 pm ET: Halloweentown II: Kalabar’s Revenge

12 am ET: The Simpsons: Treehouse of Terror Episodes

October 7

10:30 am ET: Scared Shrekless

11 am ET: Shrek Forever After

1 pm ET: Family Guy marathon

12 am ET: Hotel Transylvania 2

October 8

7 am ET: Decorating Disney: Halloween Magic

8 am ET: Hotel Transylvania 2

10 am ET: Goosebumps 2: Haunted Halloween

12:05 pm ET: Ghostbusters (1984)

2:35 pm ET: Ghostbusters II

5:05 pm ET: Beetlejuice

7:10 pm ET: Hocus Pocus

9:20 pm ET: Maleficent

11:25 pm ET: Maleficent: Mistress of Evil

October 9

7 am ET: Monsters vs. Aliens: Mutant Pumpkins

7:30 am ET: Goosebumps 2: Haunted Halloween

9:35 am ET: Ghostbusters (1984)

12:05 pm ET: Ghostbusters II

2:40 pm ET: Beetlejuice

4:45 pm ET: Hocus Pocus

6:55 pm ET: Get Out (Freeform Premiere)

9:25 pm ET: Halloween (2018) (Freeform Premiere)

11:55 pm ET: A Quiet Place (Freeform Premiere)

October 10

11:30 am ET: A Quiet Place

1:40 pm ET: Get Out

4:15 pm ET Halloween (2018)

6:50 pm ET: Happy Death Day (Freeform Premiere)

9:25 pm ET: Happy Death Day 2U (Freeform Premiere)

12 am ET: The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror Episodes

October 11

12:30 pm ET: Maleficent

2:30 pm ET: The House with a Clock in its Walls

5 pm ET: The Haunted Mansion (2003)

7 pm ET: Hotel Transylvania

9 pm ET: Hotel Transylvania 2

12 am ET: The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror Episodes

October 12

10:30 am ET: The House with a Clock in its Walls

1 pm ET: Hotel Transylvania

3 pm ET: Hotel Transylvania 2

5 pm ET: Ghostbusters (2016)

8 pm ET: The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror Episodes

12 am ET: The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror Episodes

October 13

10:30 am ET: Frankenweenie (2012)

12:30 pm ET: Edward Scissorhands

3 pm ET: Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children

6 pm ET: Tim Burton’s Corpse Bride

7:30 pm ET: Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas

9 pm ET: Beetlejuice

12 am ET: Tim Burton’s Corpse Bride

October 14

10:30 am ET: Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children

1:30 pm ET: Family Guy Marathon

5 pm ET: Beetlejuice

7 pm ET: Family Guy Marathon

12 am ET: Family Guy Marathon

October 15

7 am ET: Hook

10:15 am ET: How to Train Your Dragon 2

12:25 pm ET: Tim Burton’s Corpse Bride

2:25 pm ET: Toy Story of TERROR!

2:55 pm ET: Scared Shrekless

3:25 pm ET: Shrek Ever After

5:30 pm ET: Hocus Pocus

7:40 pm ET: Hotel Transylvania

9:45 pm ET: Hotel Transylvania 2

11:50 pm ET: Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation

October 16

7 am ET: How to Train Your Dragon 2

9:10 am ET: Tim Burton’s Corpse Bride

10:45 am ET: Scared Shrekless

11:15 am ET: Shrek Forever After

1:20 pm ET: Hotel Transylvania

3:25 pm ET: Hotel Transylvania 2

5:30 pm ET: Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation

7:40 pm ET: Hocus Pocus

9:50 pm ET: Maleficent

11:55 pm ET: The Witches

October 17

12 pm ET: Ghostbusters (1984)

2:30 pm ET: Ghostbusters II

5:05 pm ET: The Haunted Mansion (2003) (Pop ‘N Knowledge Double Feature)

7:10 pm ET: Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas

8:50 pm ET: Hocus Pocus

12 am ET: The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror Episodes

October 18

10:30 am ET: Ghostbusters (1984)

1 pm ET: Ghostbusters II

3:30 pm Fright Night (2011)

6 pm ET: Ghostbusters (2016) (Pop ‘N Knowledge)

9 pm ET: Beetlejuice

12 am ET: The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror Episodes

October 19

10:30 am ET: Fright Night (2011)

1 pm ET: Ghostbusters (2016)

4 pm ET: Maleficent

6 pm ET: Beetlejuice

8 pm ET: The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror Episodes

12 am ET: The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror Episodes

October 20

11 am ET: The Witches (1990)

1 pm ET: Night at the Museum: Secret of the Tomb

3 pm ET: Halloweentown

5 pm ET: Halloweentown II: Kalabar’s Revenge

7 pm ET: Hotel Transylvania

9 pm ET: Hotel Transylvania 2

12 am ET: The Witches (1990)

October 21

10:30 am ET: Family Guy marathon

5 pm ET: Hotel Transylvania

7 pm ET: Hotel Transylvania 2

9 pm ET: Family Guy marathon

12 am ET: Buffy the Vampire Slayer (1992)

October 22

7 am ET: Buffy the Vampire Slayer (1992)

9 am ET: Maleficent

11 am ET: Ghostbusters (1984)

1:30 pm ET: Ghostbusters II

4 pm ET: Ghostbusters (2016)

7:15 pm ET: Beetlejuice

9:20 pm ET: Hocus Pocus

11:30 pm ET: The House with a Clock in its Walls

October 23

7 am ET: The House with a Clock in its Walls

9:30 am ET: Ghostbusters (1984)

12 pm ET: Ghostbusters (2016)

3:10 pm ET: Beetlejuice

5:15 pm ET: Hocus Pocus

7:25 pm ET: Monsters, Inc.

9:30 pm ET: Monsters University

12 am ET: Shrek Forever After

October 24

12 pm ET: Tim Burton’s Corpse Bride

2 pm ET: Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children

5 pm ET: Shrek Forever After

7 pm ET: The Haunted Mansion (2003)

9 pm ET: Maleficent

12 am ET: The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror Episodes

October 25

10:30 am ET: Tim Burton’s Corpse Bride

12 pm ET: Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children

3 pm ET: Halloweentown

5 pm ET: Hotel Transylvania

7 pm ET: Hotel Transylvania 2

9 pm ET: Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation

12 am ET: The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror Episodes

October 26

12 pm ET: Halloweentown II: Kalabar’s Revenge

2 pm ET: Hotel Transylvania

4 pm ET: Hotel Transylvania 2

6 pm ET: Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation

8 pm ET: The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror Episodes

12 pm ET: The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror Episodes

October 27

11 am ET: Ready or Not

1 pm ET: Maleficent

3 pm ET: Ghostbusters (1984)

5:30 pm ET: Ghostbusters II

8 pm ET: Ghostbusters (2016)

12 am ET: Buffy the Vampire Slayer (1992)

October 28

10:30 am ET: Ghostbusters (2016)

1:30 pm ET: Family Guy marathon

12 am ET: The Office

October 29

7 am ET: How to Train Your Dragon 2

9:10 am ET: Edward Scissorhands

11:40 am ET: Frankenweenie (2012)

1:40 pm ET: Tim Burton’s Corpse Bride

3:35 pm ET: Goosebumps 2: Haunted Halloween

5:40 pm ET: Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas

7:20 pm ET: Hotel Transylvania

9:25 pm ET: Hocus Pocus

11:25 pm ET: Ghostbusters II

October 30

7 am ET: The Witches (1990)

9:05 am ET: Tim Burton’s Corpse Bride

10:45 am ET: Goosebumps 2: Haunted Halloween (2018)

12:50 pm ET: The Haunted Mansion (2003)

2:55 pm ET: Hotel Transylvania

5 pm ET: Beetlejuice

7:05 pm ET: Hocus Pocus

9:15 pm ET: Maleficent

11:20 pm ET: Maleficent: Mistress of Evil

October 31