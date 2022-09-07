Freeform's 31 Nights of Halloween 2022: full schedule of Halloween movies
Some of the best Halloween movies are on Freeform this fall.
It’s the most wonderful time of the year for fans of scary movies and things that go bump in the night as Freeform’s 31 Nights of Halloween returns. This year, several movies are making their Freeform premiere in addition to beloved Halloween classics to get you into the holiday spirit. Those movies include Get Out and 1992's Buffy the Vampire Slayer.
Freeform is available with most cable packages, so if you have cable you probably already have Freeform. If you’ve cut the cord, you can find Freefrom in the channel lineup for several streaming services like FuboTV, Hulu with Live TV, Sling TV and YouTube TV.
Here is the full schedule for Freeform’s 31 Nights of Halloween:
October 1
- 7 am ET: Edward Scissorhands
- 9:10 am ET: The Witches (1990)
- 11:20 am ET: The Haunted Mansion (2003)
- 1:25 pm ET: Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas
- 3:05 pm ET: Hotel Transylvania
- 5:10 pm ET: Hotel Transylvania 2
- 7:15 pm ET: Hocus Pocus
- 9:25 pm ET: Beetlejuice
- 11:30 pm ET: Ghostbusters (1984)
October 2
- 7 am ET: The Witches (1990)
- 9:10 am ET: Decorating Disney: Halloween Magic
- 10:10 am ET: Halloweentown
- 12:15 pm ET: Hotel Transylvania
- 2:20 pm ET: Hotel Transylvania 2
- 4:25 pm ET: Maleficent
- 6:30 pm ET: Beetlejuice
- 8:35 pm ET: Hocus Pocus
- 10:45 pm ET: Ghostbusters (2016)
October 3
- 1 pm ET: Buffy the Vampire Slayer (1992) (Freeform Premiere)
- 3 pm ET: Ghostbusters (1984)
- 5:30 pm ET: Ghostbusters II
- 8:00 pm ET: Ghostbusters (2016)
- 12 am ET: The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror Episodes
October 4
- 11:30 am ET: Ghostbusters (1984)
- 2 pm ET: Ghostbusters II
- 4:30 pm ET: Edward Scissorhands
- 7 pm ET: Maleficent
- 9 pm ET: Hocus Pocus
- 12 am ET: Night at the Museum: Secret of the Tomb
October 5
- 12 pm ET: Night at the Museum: Secret of the Tomb
- 2 pm ET: Madagascar
- 4 pm ET: Hotel Transylvania
- 6 pm ET: Hotel Transylvania 2
- 8 pm ET: The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror Episodes
- 12 am ET: The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror Episodes
October 6
- 11 am ET: Madagascar
- 1 pm ET: Hotel Transylvania
- 3 pm ET: Hotel Transylvania 2
- 5 pm ET: Shrek Forever After
- 7 pm ET: Halloweentown
- 9 pm ET: Halloweentown II: Kalabar’s Revenge
- 12 am ET: The Simpsons: Treehouse of Terror Episodes
October 7
- 10:30 am ET: Scared Shrekless
- 11 am ET: Shrek Forever After
- 1 pm ET: Family Guy marathon
- 12 am ET: Hotel Transylvania 2
October 8
- 7 am ET: Decorating Disney: Halloween Magic
- 8 am ET: Hotel Transylvania 2
- 10 am ET: Goosebumps 2: Haunted Halloween
- 12:05 pm ET: Ghostbusters (1984)
- 2:35 pm ET: Ghostbusters II
- 5:05 pm ET: Beetlejuice
- 7:10 pm ET: Hocus Pocus
- 9:20 pm ET: Maleficent
- 11:25 pm ET: Maleficent: Mistress of Evil
October 9
- 7 am ET: Monsters vs. Aliens: Mutant Pumpkins
- 7:30 am ET: Goosebumps 2: Haunted Halloween
- 9:35 am ET: Ghostbusters (1984)
- 12:05 pm ET: Ghostbusters II
- 2:40 pm ET: Beetlejuice
- 4:45 pm ET: Hocus Pocus
- 6:55 pm ET: Get Out (Freeform Premiere)
- 9:25 pm ET: Halloween (2018) (Freeform Premiere)
- 11:55 pm ET: A Quiet Place (Freeform Premiere)
October 10
- 11:30 am ET: A Quiet Place
- 1:40 pm ET: Get Out
- 4:15 pm ET Halloween (2018)
- 6:50 pm ET: Happy Death Day (Freeform Premiere)
- 9:25 pm ET: Happy Death Day 2U (Freeform Premiere)
- 12 am ET: The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror Episodes
October 11
- 12:30 pm ET: Maleficent
- 2:30 pm ET: The House with a Clock in its Walls
- 5 pm ET: The Haunted Mansion (2003)
- 7 pm ET: Hotel Transylvania
- 9 pm ET: Hotel Transylvania 2
- 12 am ET: The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror Episodes
October 12
- 10:30 am ET: The House with a Clock in its Walls
- 1 pm ET: Hotel Transylvania
- 3 pm ET: Hotel Transylvania 2
- 5 pm ET: Ghostbusters (2016)
- 8 pm ET: The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror Episodes
- 12 am ET: The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror Episodes
October 13
- 10:30 am ET: Frankenweenie (2012)
- 12:30 pm ET: Edward Scissorhands
- 3 pm ET: Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children
- 6 pm ET: Tim Burton’s Corpse Bride
- 7:30 pm ET: Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas
- 9 pm ET: Beetlejuice
- 12 am ET: Tim Burton’s Corpse Bride
October 14
- 10:30 am ET: Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children
- 1:30 pm ET: Family Guy Marathon
- 5 pm ET: Beetlejuice
- 7 pm ET: Family Guy Marathon
- 12 am ET: Family Guy Marathon
October 15
- 7 am ET: Hook
- 10:15 am ET: How to Train Your Dragon 2
- 12:25 pm ET: Tim Burton’s Corpse Bride
- 2:25 pm ET: Toy Story of TERROR!
- 2:55 pm ET: Scared Shrekless
- 3:25 pm ET: Shrek Ever After
- 5:30 pm ET: Hocus Pocus
- 7:40 pm ET: Hotel Transylvania
- 9:45 pm ET: Hotel Transylvania 2
- 11:50 pm ET: Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation
October 16
- 7 am ET: How to Train Your Dragon 2
- 9:10 am ET: Tim Burton’s Corpse Bride
- 10:45 am ET: Scared Shrekless
- 11:15 am ET: Shrek Forever After
- 1:20 pm ET: Hotel Transylvania
- 3:25 pm ET: Hotel Transylvania 2
- 5:30 pm ET: Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation
- 7:40 pm ET: Hocus Pocus
- 9:50 pm ET: Maleficent
- 11:55 pm ET: The Witches
October 17
- 12 pm ET: Ghostbusters (1984)
- 2:30 pm ET: Ghostbusters II
- 5:05 pm ET: The Haunted Mansion (2003) (Pop ‘N Knowledge Double Feature)
- 7:10 pm ET: Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas
- 8:50 pm ET: Hocus Pocus
- 12 am ET: The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror Episodes
October 18
- 10:30 am ET: Ghostbusters (1984)
- 1 pm ET: Ghostbusters II
- 3:30 pm Fright Night (2011)
- 6 pm ET: Ghostbusters (2016) (Pop ‘N Knowledge)
- 9 pm ET: Beetlejuice
- 12 am ET: The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror Episodes
October 19
- 10:30 am ET: Fright Night (2011)
- 1 pm ET: Ghostbusters (2016)
- 4 pm ET: Maleficent
- 6 pm ET: Beetlejuice
- 8 pm ET: The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror Episodes
- 12 am ET: The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror Episodes
October 20
- 11 am ET: The Witches (1990)
- 1 pm ET: Night at the Museum: Secret of the Tomb
- 3 pm ET: Halloweentown
- 5 pm ET: Halloweentown II: Kalabar’s Revenge
- 7 pm ET: Hotel Transylvania
- 9 pm ET: Hotel Transylvania 2
- 12 am ET: The Witches (1990)
October 21
- 10:30 am ET: Family Guy marathon
- 5 pm ET: Hotel Transylvania
- 7 pm ET: Hotel Transylvania 2
- 9 pm ET: Family Guy marathon
- 12 am ET: Buffy the Vampire Slayer (1992)
October 22
- 7 am ET: Buffy the Vampire Slayer (1992)
- 9 am ET: Maleficent
- 11 am ET: Ghostbusters (1984)
- 1:30 pm ET: Ghostbusters II
- 4 pm ET: Ghostbusters (2016)
- 7:15 pm ET: Beetlejuice
- 9:20 pm ET: Hocus Pocus
- 11:30 pm ET: The House with a Clock in its Walls
October 23
- 7 am ET: The House with a Clock in its Walls
- 9:30 am ET: Ghostbusters (1984)
- 12 pm ET: Ghostbusters (2016)
- 3:10 pm ET: Beetlejuice
- 5:15 pm ET: Hocus Pocus
- 7:25 pm ET: Monsters, Inc.
- 9:30 pm ET: Monsters University
- 12 am ET: Shrek Forever After
October 24
- 12 pm ET: Tim Burton’s Corpse Bride
- 2 pm ET: Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children
- 5 pm ET: Shrek Forever After
- 7 pm ET: The Haunted Mansion (2003)
- 9 pm ET: Maleficent
- 12 am ET: The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror Episodes
October 25
- 10:30 am ET: Tim Burton’s Corpse Bride
- 12 pm ET: Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children
- 3 pm ET: Halloweentown
- 5 pm ET: Hotel Transylvania
- 7 pm ET: Hotel Transylvania 2
- 9 pm ET: Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation
- 12 am ET: The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror Episodes
October 26
- 12 pm ET: Halloweentown II: Kalabar’s Revenge
- 2 pm ET: Hotel Transylvania
- 4 pm ET: Hotel Transylvania 2
- 6 pm ET: Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation
- 8 pm ET: The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror Episodes
- 12 pm ET: The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror Episodes
October 27
- 11 am ET: Ready or Not
- 1 pm ET: Maleficent
- 3 pm ET: Ghostbusters (1984)
- 5:30 pm ET: Ghostbusters II
- 8 pm ET: Ghostbusters (2016)
- 12 am ET: Buffy the Vampire Slayer (1992)
October 28
- 10:30 am ET: Ghostbusters (2016)
- 1:30 pm ET: Family Guy marathon
- 12 am ET: The Office
October 29
- 7 am ET: How to Train Your Dragon 2
- 9:10 am ET: Edward Scissorhands
- 11:40 am ET: Frankenweenie (2012)
- 1:40 pm ET: Tim Burton’s Corpse Bride
- 3:35 pm ET: Goosebumps 2: Haunted Halloween
- 5:40 pm ET: Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas
- 7:20 pm ET: Hotel Transylvania
- 9:25 pm ET: Hocus Pocus
- 11:25 pm ET: Ghostbusters II
October 30
- 7 am ET: The Witches (1990)
- 9:05 am ET: Tim Burton’s Corpse Bride
- 10:45 am ET: Goosebumps 2: Haunted Halloween (2018)
- 12:50 pm ET: The Haunted Mansion (2003)
- 2:55 pm ET: Hotel Transylvania
- 5 pm ET: Beetlejuice
- 7:05 pm ET: Hocus Pocus
- 9:15 pm ET: Maleficent
- 11:20 pm ET: Maleficent: Mistress of Evil
October 31
- 10:30 am ET: Ghostbusters (1984)
- 1 pm ET: The Haunted Mansion (2003)
- 3 pm ET: Beetlejuice
- 5 pm ET: Maleficent
- 7 pm ET: Hotel Transylvania
- 9 pm ET: Hocus Pocus
- 12 am ET: The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror Episodes
Sarabeth joined the Watch to Watch team in May 2022. An avid TV and movie fan, her perennial favorites are The Walking Dead, American Horror Story, true crime documentaries on Netflix and anything from Passionflix. You’ve Got Mail, Ocean's Eleven and Signs are movies that she can watch all day long.
When she's not working, Sarabeth hosts a podcast dedicated to books and interviews with authors and actors. She’s also very close to realizing her lifelong dream of publishing a novel.
