Freud's Last Session: release date, cast, plot and everything we know about the Anthony Hopkins movie

Plop yourself down on the couch for a very interesting therapy session in the 2023 new movie Freud's Last Session. Oscar-winner Anthony Hopkins takes on the role of famed psychologist Sigmund Freud in the movie, which pairs him with another famous 20th century figure, C.S. Lewis.

Whether the two historical figures actually met is unknown, but the movie bases its events off the play Freud's Last Session, which imagines the conversation that Freud, a noted atheist, may have had with Lewis.

Here is everything that you need to know about Freud's Last Session, from when it is set to be released, who's in it and early reviews.

Freud's Last Session is going to be one of the last new movies of 2023, with it receiving a December 22 limited release in the US. That limited release is specifically going to cover New York City and Los Angeles.

It does make itself a bit of nice alternative programming on December 22 if Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom isn't up your alley.

The movie should then expand in the following weeks, meaning most audiences probably won't get it until sometime in 2024, though confirmed expansion dates have not been announced.

Freud's Last Session cast

Anthony Hopkins headlines Freud's Last Session as Sigmund Freud himself. Hopkins is a two-time Oscar winner for Best Actor, with him winning for his roles in Best Picture-winner The Silence of the Lambs and 2020's The Father. Though approaching 90, Hopkins continues to be busy, having recently starred in movies like The Son and Armageddon Time.

Playing C.S. Lewis opposite Hopkins' Freud is Matthew Goode. Audiences know Goode from his role as Robert Evans in the Paramount Plus original series The Offer, his leading role in the series A Discovery of Witches and a multi-episode stints on The Crown and Downton Abbey. In movies he has appeared in The King's Man, Watchmen and The Imitation Game.

Matthew Goode in Freud's Last Session (Image credit: Sony Pictures Classic)

In addition to those two leading men, the Freud's Last Session cast includes Liv Lisa Fries (Babylon Berlin), Jodi Balfour (For All Mankind), Stephen Campbell Moore (Masters of the Air), Jeremy Northam (The Crown) and Orla Brady (Star Trek: Picard).

Freud's Last Session plot

Mark St. Germain, who wrote the original play Freud's Last Session, adapted his own work for the screen. Here is the official synopsis via Sony Pictures:

"On the eve of the Second World War, two of the greatest minds of the twentieth century, C.S. Lewis and Sigmund Freud converge for their own personal battle over the existence of God. Freud's Last Session interweaves the lives of Freud and Lewis, past, present and through fantasy, bursting from the confines of Freud's study on a dynamic journey."

Freud's Last Session trailer

The teaser for Freud's Last Session is here, giving us our first look at the battle of the famous minds:

Freud's Last session reviews

A handful of reviews for Freud's Last Session have come out so far. As of November 1, Rotten Tomatoes scores the movie as "Fresh," with a 67% positive rating from critics.

Variety's Peter Debruge says the movie offers a "welcome bit of brain stimulation," while Deadline's Pete Hammond praises the work of Hopkins and Goode, calling the lead performances the key reason to go see the movie.

Freud's Last Session director

Behind the camera for Freud's Last Session is Matt Brown. Brown has directed two movies prior to this, 2000's Ropewalk and 2015's The Man Who Knew Infinity.