Friday Night Live: air date, comedians, host and everything we know

Friday Night Live is Channel 4's one-off comedy special of the iconic stand-up and entertainment show Saturday Live, which originally aired in 1985.

To celebrate Channel 4's 40th anniversary, comedian Ben Elton will be resuming his Friday Night Live hosting duties more than thirty years on as he welcomes back his former co-stars Harry Enfield, Jo Brand and Julian Clary.

The 90 minute special will also welcome the new wave of comedy talent of today, combined with the popular comics that appeared in the original series.

Here's everything we know about Friday Night Live...

Friday Night Live airs on Channel 4 at 9pm on Friday, October 21. It is 90 minutes long.

What is Friday Night Live?

Friday Night Live — originally called Saturday Live, is a Channel 4 series that aired from 1985 to 1988, which changed its name to reflect its scheduling move to a Friday night.

It's known for launching the careers of some of the biggest names in comedy, such as Harry Enfield, Stephen Fry, Hugh Laurie and Jo Brand, whose first-ever TV appearance was on the show.

Much-loved comedian Harry Enfield shot to stardom after appearing on Channel 4's Saturday Live as a number of hilarious characters he created with Paul Whitehouse. Thanks to the show, he has become one of Britain's best-loved comedians.

Channel 4 has revealed what to expect from the one-off revival and what comedians will be appearing in the show.

They said: "Ben Elton is back as ringmaster to reunite the game-changing architects of anarchy who broke through in the 1980s and blend their ground-breaking comedy exploits with today's trailblazers currently storming the circuit.

"Host Ben Elton is joined by friends from the original series such as Harry Enfield, Julian Clary and Jo Brand, plus new friends from today's circuit including Rosie Jones, Mawaan Rizwan, Jordan Gray, Ronni Ancona and Sam Campbell, who will be giving us a mixture of topical sketches and incredible stand up.

"As well as all that stonking comedy talent in one room, there'll be live music courtesy of Mercury Prize nominee, Self Esteem."

Who is the Friday Night Live host?

Friday Night Live host Ben Elton. (Image credit: Channel 4)

Comedian and Blackadder writer Ben Elton is picking up his Friday Night Live microphone once again as he returns to host the show more than three decades on.

Talking to The Mirror (opens in new tab), the TV compere shared that he's nervous to return to the live show.

He said: "I guess I do know I can do it. But that doesn’t mean I’m unaware of the possibility of failure. I mean, I’ve never actually died on stage, but I’ve had the odd whiff of embalming fluid.”

Is there a trailer?

There's currently no trailer out, but we'll update this guide as soon as one has been released.