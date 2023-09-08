Goosebumps: release date, trailer, cast and everything we know

Disney is bringing Goosebumps back to our screens just in time for the spooky season, and the release date has just been confirmed.

This October, Disney Branded Television and Sony Pictures Television are bringing several stories from the landmark set of teen horror novels by R L. Stine back to life in a new series coming to Hulu and Disney Plus.

Of the new show, Ayo Davis (President at Disney Branded Television) said: "R. L. Stine’s Goosebumps franchise is a pop culture phenomenon that holds a special place in the hearts of people of all ages.

"We are delighted to bring this spooky new series to audiences everywhere in a big way on Disney Plus and Hulu, which we hope will not only captivate new audiences with its elevated thrills and chills, but also lifelong fans nostalgic for the stories that are a staple of their generation.”

Here's what we know about the new Goosebumps series right now...

Disney has confirmed the Goosebumps release date. You'll be able to start streaming the new Goosebumps series on the suitably spooky date of Friday, October 13.

The first five episodes will be available to stream on Hulu and on Disney Plus in the UK as part of the streamers' respective "Huluween" and "Hallowstream" streaming blocks.

From that point on, new episodes will arrive on both platforms on Fridays through to the season finale on November 17.

We've also learned that the first two episodes of the new Goosebumps series will air on Freeform on October 13, during the network's "31 Nights of Halloween" programming block.

Goosebumps plot

We already have a good idea of what to expect from the chilling new incarnation of Goosebumps, thanks to a plot synopsis from the House of Mouse.

That summary reads: "Plunging viewers into a world of mystery and suspense, the new Goosebumps series follows a group of five high schoolers as they embark on a shadowy and twisted journey to investigate the tragic passing three decades earlier of a teen named Harold Biddle — while also unearthing dark secrets from their parents' past."

And if you're wondering which Goosebumps stories will form the basis of this new show, you're in luck. We already know that this Goosebumps series will draw on elements from five of the book series' most popular middle-grade books, including Say Cheese and Die!, The Haunted Mask, The Cuckoo Clock of Doom, Go Eat Worms! and Night of the Living Dummy.

The show has been written and executive produced by Rob Letterman (who directed the 2015 Goosebumps movie) and Nicholas Stoller. Letterman also directed the pilot episode.

Who's in the Goosebumps cast?

Zack Morris, Isa Briones, Miles McKenna, Will Price, Ana Yi Puig in Goosebumps (Image credit: Disney/Hulu)

Goosebumps features an impressive roster of talent. So far, we know that the Goosebumps cast includes:

Justin Long (Barbarian)

Rachael Harris (Lucifer)

Zack Morris (EastEnders)

Isa Briones (Star Trek: Picard)

Miles McKenna (Guilty Party)

Ana Yi Puig (Gossip Girl)

Will Price (The Equalizer)

Rob Huebel (Medical Police)

Is there a Goosebumps trailer?

We were treated to a very brief Goosebumps teaser trailer on September 7. In it, the series warns us 'Don't Blink", before flashing up a series of creepy frames from the show in rapid-fire succession. Check it out below: