Griff’s Canadian Adventure — destinations, trailer, episode guide and everything we know

In Griff's Canadian Adventure on Channel 4 there's be polar bears, beavers and chilly weather.

For Griff’s Canadian Adventure, the veteran Welsh comedian Griff Rhys Jones goes on an epic journey for Channel 4 across the vast commonwealth country of differing landscapes and cultures. As he explores Canada over six episodes, and takes in its cultures and traditions, he also tries to de-mystify and debunk Canadian cliches, plus he looks on in awe at its beautiful wilderness, enjoying some encounters with beavers and polar bears.

As well as packing his snowshoes, Griff will be heading across Canada by seaplane, train, cargo boat, dogsled and monster truck in search of the "true soul" of the country. In each episode, Griff sets himself a challenge that forms the spine of his journey. Typically, the challenges are quirky and reflect the spirit of the region of Canada he is visiting.

So here's everything you need to know about Griff’s Canadian Adventure on Channel 4...

Griff’s Canadian Adventure is a six-part series coming to Channel 4 in the summer of 2022. We will update as soon as we hear an official air date.

Is there a trailer for Griff’s Canadian Adventure?

Yes there's a trailer for Griff’s Canadian Adventure. You'll even see him speak French at the start of it! Do take a look at what Griff gets up to in the trailer below...

Griff’s Canadian Adventure — destinations and episode guide

Here's our guide to the six episodes in

EPISODE 1 NEWFOUNDLAND — BIGNESS

British comedian and travel enthusiast Griff Rhys Jones begins his journey across Canada, exploring Newfoundland and Labrador in the East and uncovering what makes Canada distinctly unique and decidedly "big".

EPISODE 2: QUEBEC — FRENCHNESS

It's off to Quebec to uncover just how "French" Canada really is. From Montreal to Quebec City, Griff will reveal how its history has helped shaped the multicultural Canada of today. He'll be speaking French too!

EPISODE 3: ONTARIO — NICENESS

He begins his exploration of Ontario at Niagara Falls, right on the US border, to uncover what it is that makes Canadians so nice.

EPISODE 4: MANITOBA - COLDNESS

Things get chilly and decidedly dangerous for Griff as he explores the frozen wilds of Manitoba, North Canada, and visits a town that sometimes has more polar bears than people.

EPISODE 5: SASAKATCHEWON/ALBERTA — RICHNESS / EMPTINESS

The prairies and vast sprawling plains of both Saskatchewan and Alberta provinces are visited by Griff, who discovers they reveal riches from fossils to farmland.

EPISODE 6: BRITISH COLUMBIA — HAPPINESS

Griff finishes his journey across Canada in the popular, lifestyle province of British Columbia in the Pacific Northwest and discovers what it is about this place that makes people so happy.

Griff will be encountering polar bears in episode 4. (Image credit: Getty)

