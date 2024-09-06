Halloween Wars season 14: release date and everything we know about the baking show

Now that Labor Day is in the rearview mirror, Food Network fans know it's time for pumpkin season, which includes Halloween Wars season 14.

"Food Network’s Halloween programming is iconic because of its fantastical themes and extraordinary creations," said Betsy Ayala, head of content, Food, in a press release. "Launching Halloween in September allows us to build fan excitement early and carry that momentum through October to the end of the year."

Here's everything we know about Halloween Wars season 14.

Halloween Wars season 14 premieres Sunday, September 22, at 9 pm ET/PT on Food Network, with new episodes available to stream the following day on Max.

A special featuring how competitors were selected for the show, Road to Halloween Wars, premieres on September 22 at 8 pm ET/PT.

Halloween Baking Championship season 10 kicks off spooky season a week ahead of Halloween Wars, which will then be followed by Outrageous Pumpkins season 6.

Food Network is widely available as part of cable packages. If you've cut the cord, you can find the channel through several streaming platforms including Sling, Hulu with Live TV, Fubo TV, Philo and YouTube TV.

We don't have a release date for UK viewers, but as soon as one is available we'll have it for you right here.

Halloween Wars season 14 premise

Here's the official synopsis of Halloween Wars season 14 from Food Network:

"Jonathan Bennett returns to host the new season of Halloween Wars where eight teams of masterful pumpkin carvers, cake bakers and sugar artists compete against each other to create mind-blowing monster themed displays. Captained by former champions, each team must capture the essence of iconic and classic Halloween monsters with mouth-watering treats made to impress returning judges Shinmin Li and Aarti Sequeira. In the end, one team will be left standing and walk away with the Halloween Wars championship."

Halloween Wars season 14 judges

Jonathan Bennett (Mean Girls) hosts Halloween Wars season 14.

The judges joining Bennett are pastry chef Shinmin Li and cookbook author Aarti Sequiera.

Halloween Wars season 14 contestants

We don't know the names of the new contestants just yet, but we do know their team names. We also know that each team will be captained by former champions. Each team consists of a pumpkin carver, cake baker and sugar artist.

Team Killer Instincts

Team Shriek Squad

Team Death by Deco

Team Creepin' It Real

Team Bone Battalion

Team Two Ghouls and a Butcher

Team Delectable Demons

Team Scream of the Crop

Halloween Wars season 14 trailer

There's no trailer for Halloween Wars season 14 just yet but as soon as one is available we'll have it for you right here.