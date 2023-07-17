Hard Knocks: Training Camp with the New York Jets — release date and everything we know about the sports docuseries

NFL football is set to return with the popular docuseries Hard Knocks. That's right, before any preseason game or the official kickoff to the regular season, NFL fans' first taste of football action on TV since February's Super Bowl LVII comes in the form of the sports docuseries officially dubbed Hard Knocks: Training Camp with the New York Jets.

After the 2022 edition of the annual football program, Hard Knocks: Training Camp with the Detroit Lions, the Jets will take center stage as they prepare for their season that will see them try and make their way through the AFC East and the rest of the NFL in pursuit of the ultimate goal, a Super Bowl championship.

We've got everything that you need to know about the HBO/Max docuseries right here.

The 18th season of Hard Knocks kicks off on Tuesday, August 8, at 10 pm ET/PT on HBO. It'll be available to stream at the same time on the Max streaming platform. Episodes are going to be an hour long and will air every Tuesday through September 5.

Hard Knocks: Training Camp with the New York Jets premise

The idea around Hard Knocks hasn't changed since the show began in 2001 — it provides an unprecedented look inside the training camp of an NFL team, letting fans get a look at different players and coaches as they prepare for another NFL season and in some cases are fighting to make their NFL dreams come true by earning a spot on the roster.

This year the spotlight is going to be on the New York Jets. The main attraction for many is likely the arrival of Super Bowl and NFL MVP-winning quarterback Aaron Rodgers to the team after an offseason trade, as he plays for a team other than the Green Bay Packers for the first time in his career. Rodgers joins a team that has a number of young promising players, including reigning Offensive and Defensive Rookies of the Year Garrett Wilson and Sauce Gardner, respectively, and more.

Here is what HBO shared about what to expect from this season:

"Hard Knocks: Training Camp with the New York Jets will mark the 18th edition of the 18-time Sports Emmy-winning series, embedding camera crews at the Jets' training camp in Florham Park, N.J., to chronicle third-year head coach Robert Saleh preparing his team of young emerging stars and prominent veterans — most notably, four-time NFL MVP, Aaron Rodgers, Offensive and Defensive Rookies of the Year Garrett Wilson and Sauce Gardner, and defensive All-Pros C.J. Mosley and Quinnen Williams — for the upcoming NFL season."

In addition to training camp, Hard Knocks will have special footage from the Jets' preseason games, which this year will include matchups against Cleveland Browns, the Carolina Panthers, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the New York Giants.

Hard Knocks: Training Camp with the New York Jets trailer

No trailer for Hard Knocks: Training Camp with the New York Jets is available yet.

Training camp for the team officially begins on Saturday, July 22, so the first footage of the show may be available shortly after that.

(Image credit: HBO)

Hard Knocks narrator

As he has for 17 of the 18 seasons Hard Knocks has been on the air, Liev Schreiber is going to serve as the narrator of each episode. Schreiber is best known for his roles in Ray Donovan and Spotlight, but more recently he has been seen in Asteroid City and A Small Light.

How to watch Hard Knocks: Training Camp With the New York Jets

Hard Knocks airs on TV on HBO, the premium cable network that is available through many traditional pay-TV subscriptions. You can also stream the docuseries at the same time as it airs on TV (at any time after at your convenience) if you are a subscriber to Max, which is available as a standalone streaming service or as an add-on option through many platforms like Prime Video and Hulu.

What teams have been on Hard Knocks?

Hard Knocks: Training Camp with the New York Jets actually marks the second time that the Jets have been featured in the series. Across 18 seasons, 14 of the NFL's 32 teams have been featured on the show. Here is the breakdown: