Hard Knocks team revealed as NFL season nears

NFL fans are certainly counting the days until the 2023 season kicks off, but one way to help make the wait more tolerable is going to be the latest season of Hard Knocks, a beloved annual summer TV tradition for football fans.

Providing an in-depth look at the training camp of one NFL team each season, the 2023 edition of Hard Knocks has officially selected its participant — the New York Jets.

Hard Knocks: Training Camp with the New York Jets is going to arrive on HBO on Tuesday, August 8, at 10 pm ET/PT, while also being available to stream simultaneously on Max. The docuseries showcases what is going on as the Jets prepare for their season, including keeping up with real-time storylines as they play preseason games and players fight to make the final roster.

There certainly is not going to be any shortage of storylines for Hard Knocks to cover with the Jets this year. The team is looking to climb back to the top of the competitive AFC East after an encouraging 2022 season, which featured the emergence of a number of young players like Sauce Gardner, Breece Hall and Garrett Wilson. To help with that is the arrival of Super Bowl and NFL MVP-winning quarterback Aaron Rodgers, acquired in a trade this offseason. Hoping to bring it all together is head coach Robert Saleh, who is heading into his third season as the Jets' coach.

This is actually the second time that the Jets are going to be featured on Hard Knocks. They previously were the focus of the series in 2010. That season they advanced all the way to the AFC Championship game, so Jets players and fans would definitely like to see a similar success occur this season.

"NFL Films has a long and storied relationship with the Jets, from the early days of the AFL and Joe Namath's '#1' salute after Super Bowl III, to The Sack Exchange and the team's first appearance on Hard Knocks in the midst of back-to-back AFC Championship Game appearances," said Patrick Kelleher, executive producer, NFL Films. "The 2010 Jets changed the profile and the success of Hard Knocks forever. That Jets team made football fun for fans. And now we are excited for a new partnership with this iconic organization and HBO to create another chapter in both NFL and television history filled with great personalities and a roster striving to reach new heights of success."

The Jets join only a handful of NFL teams that have been featured more than once on Hard Knocks. They are the Dallas Cowboys (three times), the Cincinnati Bengals (twice) and the Los Angeles Rams (twice). Hard Knocks: Training Camp with the Detroit Lions was the 2022 edition of the series.

As he has for 17 of the 18 seasons Hard Knocks has been on air, Liev Schreiber (Asteroid City, A Small Light) is going to serve as the narrator for each episode.

Again, Hard Knocks: Training Camp with the New York Jets premieres on HBO and Max on Tuesday, August 8.