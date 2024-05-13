Haven: cast, plot and everything we know

Haven is a high-octane thriller coming to Prime Video starring Sophie Turner, Jacob Fortune-Lloyd and Archie Madekwe. Game of Thrones star Sophie plays Zara, an ordinary office worker at a pension fund investment company.

However, her life is turned upside down when she finds herself at the center of a massive heist. Saltburn's Archie Madekwe plays Zara’s best friend and colleague Luke while The Queen’s Gambit’s Jacob Fortune-Lloyd is the troubled detective inspector determined to catch whoever is behind the crime.

The exciting thriller is written by novelist S.A. Nikias. Here’s everything we know about the exciting thriller so far…

The series Haven will air on Prime Video, most likely in 2025. When a release date is announced, we’ll update this page.

Haven plot

In Haven, Zara (Sophie Turner) works at Lochmill Capital, a pension fund investment company. Then, one day a group of violent thieves burst in and force Zara and her best friend Luke (Arche Madekwe) to carry out their demands. The gang steals billions of pounds of ordinary people’s pensions, but who would do such a thing and why? DCI Rhys (Jacob Fortune-Lloyd) is determined to find out, but the problem is he’s a recently relapsed gambling addict and has his own issues to deal with.

Haven cast — Sophie Turner as Zara

Sophie Turner plays office worker Zara in Haven. Sophie found fame playing Sansa Stark in the hit fantasy series Game of Thrones and she has also starred in the X-Men movies, Barely Lethal, Time After Time, Survive, The Staircase, Broken Soldier and Do Revenge. She will also play jewel thief Joan Hannington in the upcoming ITV drama Joan.

Sophie Turner as Sansa Stark in Game of Thrones. (Image credit: HBO)

Joan on ITVX and ITV1 stars Sophie Tuner as a master criminal Joan Hannington. (Image credit: ITV)

Archie Madekwe as Luke

Archie Madekwe plays Zara’s friend Luke. He previously starred in the hit film Saltburn, playing troubled Farleigh Start. He’s also had roles in Midsommar, See, Gran Turismo, Fresh Meat, Heart of Stone and Les Miserables.

Archie Madekwe as Farleigh Start with Barry Keoghan in Saltburn. (Image credit: Courtesy of MGM and Amazon Studios)

Jacob Fortune-Lloyd as DCI Rhys

Jacob Fortune-Lloyd stars as the cop DCI Rhys besieged by personal demons. He played Charles Whiteman in the Netflix series Bodies and has also been in The Queen’s Gambit, The Great, The Three Musketeers: Milady, The Power, Wolf Hall and See How They Run. He's playing Beatles manager Brian Epstein in the filmed The Midas Man.

Jacob Fortune-Lloyd in Bodies. (Image credit: Netflix)

Who else is starring in Haven?

The remaining cast for Haven has yet to be announced, so we'll be updating here when we hear.

Is there a trailer?

No, not at the moment, but if Prime Video releases Haven, we’ll put it up on here.

Behind the scenes and more on Haven

Haven is executive produced by I May Destroy You and A Gentleman In Moscow's Sam Miller and he is director of the first three episodes. The series is written by S.A. Nikias.

“This attention-grabbing series, written by S.A. Nikias, is a uniquely thrilling ride and serves as an ideal addition to round out our Pan-English slate implemented by Rola Bauer and her team,” said Vernon Sanders, head of television, Amazon MGM Studios. “Haven, shepherded by the fantastic team at Drama Republic, with the wonderful Sam Miller set to direct, and starring the incredibly talented Sophie Turner, Jacob Fortune-Lloyd, and Archie Madekwe has all the ingredients for a gripping, addictive, entertaining story for our global customers to enjoy.”