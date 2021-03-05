'Hope Street' — release date, cast and everything you need to know about the new crime drama

Hope Street is a big new crime drama coming to BBC1 and Britbox, and it's the latest drama by Paul Marquess and Donna Wiffen at Long Story TV.

The drama is set in the fictional coastal town of Port Devine, with focus on their police department.

Speaking about the new series, Paul Marquess said: "After nearly 30 years of producing drama in England, I am beyond excited to be heading home to make Hope Street. Set on Northern Ireland’s stunning coastline, the series is a celebration of local writing, acting and production talent. Warm, engaging and funny, Hope Street presents Northern Ireland to the world in a fresh new light.”

Here's everything we know about BBC's Hope Street so far...

A release date for Hope Street has not been confirmed, but we do know the first season is set to air in 2022. The series will be on BBC1 and will exclusively premiere on BritBox in North America. Filming on the crime series will begin this month, so hopefully we'll have more information about what to expect in due course.

Emily Powers, Head of BritBox North America, has revealed: “Hope Street offers a modern twist and a fresh setting for the mystery shows that are popular with BritBox fans. It’s a new take on a beloved genre, set in an area rich in history.”

What is Hope Street about?

Hope Street is set in the fictional town of Port Devine on the Northern Ireland coast and will focus on their police department. The series will focus on the mysterious arrival of English Detective Constable Alimah Kahn (Amara Karan), the first Muslim police officer in the town’s history. According to the BBC, the series will "celebrate the warm-hearted and good-humoured people of the town — as they build a future together rather than dwelling on the differences of the past".

Carla-Maria Lawson, Head of BBC Daytime and Early Peak, adds: "I’m thrilled that we’ll be bringing the beautiful backdrop of Northern Ireland to BBC One Daytime viewers in this exciting new drama, which is coming from such a stellar team. I’m sure our audiences will love the intriguing characters who inhabit Hope Street and relish soaking in their surroundings.”

Who is in the cast of Hope Street?

Hope Street is created by Susanne Farrell (Dirty God) and Paul Marquess (London Kills) and is written by Farrell, Jess Lea (EastEnders), Christine Murphy (Emmerdale), Stuart Drennan (Hollyoaks), and Shazia Rashid (EastEnders).

Here's the confirmed cast list so far:

Brid Brennan ( Brooklyn ) as Concepta

) as Concepta Des McAleer ( The Crown ) as Barry

) as Barry Ciaran McMenamin ( Primeval) as Finn

as Finn Amara Karan (The Night of) as Alimah

Is there a trailer?

Not yet, but watch this space!