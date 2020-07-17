How to watch AS Roma vs. Inter Milan Serie A live stream online

Inter Milan vs. Roma on Sunday, July 19, has all the ramifications of a late-season Serie A game. Inter, currently No. 2 in the fixtures, is just six points back from leader Juventus. That's close enough to see the reflection off the trophy. And nipping at their heels are Atalanta and Lazio, with the former one point back and the latter two points off Inter's mark. (Juventus and Lazio play each other on July 20.)

Meanwhile, Roma, at fifth in the fixtures with 57 points, will be looking to at least stay atop the next pack. Napoli and Milan are each four points back.

So, yeah. There's a lot to play for this weekend. And the game will be available in the United States on ESPN+. The game is scheduled for 3:45 p.m. Eastern time — or 21:45 at Stadio Olympico.

Inter has been on a roll with a two-game win streak and has gone 2-2-1 since the break for the global pandemic, but Roma has been even hotter, winning four of its last seven. (That's with three losses, though.)

All that said, there's only been one winning score in the teams previous five matches, dating back to August 2017. In fact, Inter's 3-1 victory on the 26th day of that month was the only time either team has score more than two goals in the series — it was a 3-1 victory for the Milanese club — and the most recent match in June 2019 ended in a scoreless draw.

Inter's last match was a 4-0 drubbing of SPAL on July 16, while Roma handled Hellas Verona 2-1.

How to watch AS Roma and Inter Milan in the United States

ESPN+ is the online arm of the longtime sports network. It runs just $4.99 a month, but the series among us will want to look at the $12.99-a-month bundle that includes Hulu and Disney+.

ESPN+ is available on pretty much every platform, including Android and iOS, Apple TV and Android TV, Roku, Xbox, Amazon Fire TV, and in a web browser. Basically if it connects to the internet, you're good to watch AS Roma and Inter Milan on Sunday.

How to watch AS Roma and Intern Milan from the UK

If you're in the United Kingdom, you'll be able to watch Sunday's game — and all Serie A games, really — on Premier Sports.

It runs £9.99 a month or £120 annually for Sky TV and online service, or you can get it for £11.99 month (or £99 annually) for just the online bits.