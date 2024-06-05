How to watch Australia vs Oman in the T20 World Cup 2024 online or on TV

The next Group B match of the T20 Cricket World Cup puts together second-ranked T20 team Australia and West Asian team Oman, for the former team's debut in the 2024 iteration of the tournament.

Barbados' Kensington Oval will play host to this match, and people diligently watching the T20 World Cup knows that this may set off warning bells; only one day prior, the England vs Scotland match on this pitch was called off due to rain.

Australia are the second-seeded T20 team in the world according to the ICC, and won the tournament in 2021. They were also the hosts of the last iteration but left the tournament in the Super 12 stage. They're considered one to watch in the 2024 World Cup.

Facing off Australia is Oman, which is playing in its third T20 World Cup tournament after leaving at the group stage in 2016 and 2021. They've already played one match in this year's tournament, losing to Namibia in the Super Over in a close match, and still have yet to face Scotland and England in the group stage.

Bookies are overwhelmingly preferring Australia as the victors for the match but it still is worth a watch to see one of the world's best teams play. So here's how to watch Australia vs Oman in the T20 Cricket World Cup.

How to watch Australia vs Oman in the UK

You're going to have to stay up late to watch the Australia vs Oman match; it takes place on Thursday, June 6 at 1:30 am, so you're going to have to get a coffee or three ready.

To watch it online or on your TV, you'll have to sign up for Sky TV with the Sky Sports extension, as Sky is the official broadcaster for all of the T20 World Cup. Sky will air the match on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Cricket from 1 am until 5:30 am.

The monthly cost for Sky Sports is roughly £40 to £50 per month, depending on your subscription plan and any Sky TV deals. Sky Sports is an add-on package to the standard Sky TV plan.

How to watch Australia vs Oman in the US

You'll be able to watch the Australia vs Oman T20 match on Willow Sports in the US. The match begins at 8:30 pm ET/5:30 pm PT.

Certain cable packages offer Willow Sports, but if you don't already have it, Sling TV is a live TV streaming service which offers it as an add-on.

Sling TV costs $40 per month for either of its plans ($55 for its combined one) and the World Sports add-on, $10 extra per month, will get you Willow.

How to watch the Australia vs Oman in Australia

To watch Australia vs Oman from home, you'll need to be an Amazon Prime subscriber, because the match is airing on Prime Video.

Prime Video is a perk of an Amazon Prime subscription, and to get that you'll need to pay $9.99 per month or $79 per year.

Australia vs Oman will start at 10.30 am on Thursday, June 6, and is expected to air for about four hours.

How to watch Australia vs Oman everywhere else

If you're going to be away from your normal TV setup but still want to watch the Australia vs Oman, you might run into some problems. Thankfully, you can solve this exact issue with a Virtual Private Network (VPN).

A VPN lets you change your IP address to that of the area of what you want to watch, meaning you can tune in to your favorite sports, shows or other content even if you're not there. Our favorite is NordVPN, which is the No. 1-rated VPN in the world right now according to our sister site, TechRadar.

How to use a VPN to watch any stream

Download the app at NordVPN

Choose the location of the streaming service you want to watch (UK, US, etc)

Navigate to the streaming service and start watching!