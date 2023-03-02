How to watch the IndyCar Series 2023: stream the racing league online

Motorsport racing league IndyCar Series has returned for its 2023 season, and we've got all the information you need to enjoy it, including when the races take place and how you can stream them.

The first race of the year takes place on March 5, with the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg turning downtown St. Petersburg, Fla., into a 1.8-mile racecourse. All the details on this race and others can be found below.

The IndyCar Series is often considered an American rival to Formula 1, which is especially true this year with certain races taking place in both leagues on the same day (and we've got a guide on how to watch the F1 2023 races here if you want to see both). Each IndyCar race takes place in speedways or street courses in various US cities (well, except for one in Canada).

If you're keen to watch the IndyCar Series, you can find information below that'll help you stream each of the races, whether you live in the US or other places around the world.

Next IndyCar race: Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg, March 5

The first race of the IndyCar Series for 2023 is the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg (not to be confused with the Firestone Grand Prix of Monterey, which ends the season), sponsored by the Firestone tire company, on Sunday, March 5.

This race takes place in St. Petersburg in Florida, over a temporary 1.8-mile 14-turn course across the city's streets and airport. Racers must navigate 100 laps of the course over roughly two hours.

The defending champion for this course is Scott McLaughlin with his team, Team Penske, netting the most wins historically for the course.

How to watch the IndyCar Series in the US

The rights to IndyCar coverage in the US belong to NBCUniversal, and so you can use various platforms from the media company to watch the proceedings.

Generally, the main races are aired on NBC Sports, NBC Universo and the streaming service Peacock, while the practices, qualifications and warmups are just on Peacock. Peacock costs $4.99 for its Premium tier and $9.99 for Premium Plus, so it's your most affordable way to watch the races.

If you don't want to use Peacock and don't have a cable plan that includes NBC Sports or NBC Universo, some live TV streaming services offer them.

FuboTV's base plan for $74.99 includes them, as does Hulu with Live TV which costs $69.99 per month and YouTube TV which is $64.99 per month.

How to watch the IndyCar Series in the UK

Unlike in the US, you've only got one option for streaming IndyCar Series races, and that's the Sky Sports F1 channel.

This requires a Sky TV subscription with the Sky Sports package, and together they cost £46 monthly, though if you already have Sky TV it's £24 per month on top of that. However Sky is currently offering a Sky Sports F1 bundle that costs just £18 per month, though you don't get any of the other Sky Sports channels. You can find it here (opens in new tab).

A slight catch with this method is that Sky Sports F1, as the name implies, focuses on Formula 1 races, and on some weekends both F1 and IndyCar have races on the same day. Due to time differences (F1 takes place around the world, whereas IndyCar races are only in the US), there isn't always overlap, but in the cases where IndyCar and F1 take place at the same time, Sky Sports focuses on the latter.

How to watch the IndyCar Series in Australia

In Australia, Stan Sports is the service that hosts IndyCar coverage.

You can use the $10-per-month Basic, $16-per-month Standard or $21-per-month Premium plan to watch the race, as the key difference between these is the number of screens and visual resolution you can stream in.

How to watch the IndyCar Series everywhere else

If you're keen to watch each IndyCar Series race but you're somewhere the broadcasts aren't easily available, a potential solution to this issue is with a Virtual Private Network (VPN).

What you need to know about the IndyCar Series

What IndyCar Series races are taking place? There are, in total, 17 races taking place over the course of six months. You can find them all below:

Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg — March 5

PPG 375 — April 2

Acura Grand Prix — April 16

Children's of Alabama Indy Grand Prix — April 30

GMR Grand Prix — May 13

Indy 500 — May 28

Detroit Grand Prix — June 4

Sonsio Grand Prix — June 18

Indy 200 — July 2

Indy Toronto — July 16

IndyCar 250 — July 22

IndyCar 300 — July 23

Music City Grand Prix — August 6

Gallagher Grand Prix — August 12

Bommarito Automotive Group 500 — August 27

Grand Prix of Portland — September 3

Firestone Grand Prix of Monterey — September 10

What teams are partaking in the IndyCar Series? In total there are 11 teams that'll be represented over the course of the IndyCar Series in 2023. Below you can see the teams, as well as the engine they'll be using and the team members. Just note, not all members listed are partaking in every race, particularly for the Indy 500 which feature slots of extra racers from certain teams.

AJ Foyt Racing (Chevrolet) — Santino Ferruci & Benjamin Pedersen

Andretti Autosport (Honda) — Colton Herta, Kyle Kirkwood, Romain Grosjean, Devlin DeFrancesco & Marco Andreddi

Arrow McLaren (Chevrolet) — Patricio O'Ward, Felix Rosenqvist, Alexander Rossi & Tony Kanaan

Chip Ganassi Racing (Honda) — Marcus Ericsson, Scott Dixon, Alex Palou, Marcus Armstrong & Takuma Sato

Dale Coyne Racing (Honda) — David Malukas & Sting Ray Robb

Dreyer & Reinbold Racing (Chevrolet) — Stafan Wilson

Ed Carpenter Racing (Chevrolet) — Conor Daly, Rinus Veekay & Ed Carpenter

Juncos Hollinger (Chevrolet) — Callum Ilott & Agustin Canapino

Meyer Shank Racing (Honda) — Hélio Castroneves & Simon Pagenaud

Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing (Honda) — Graham Rahal, Jack Harvey, Katherine Legge & Christian Lundgaard

Team Penske (Chevrolet) — Josef Newgarden, Scott McLaughlin & Will Power