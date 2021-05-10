How to watch 'The Me You Can't See' with Oprah and Prince Harry

The Me You Can't See — a documentary series from Oprah Winfrey and Prince Harry — will premiere May 21 on Apple TV Plus.

The multi-part documentary, co-created and executive produced by Winfrey and the Duke of Sussex, features "illuminating stories that help lift the veil on the current state of mental health and emotional well-being."

The series comes a couple months after Harry and wife Meghan Markle sat down with Oprah for an intimate and emotional conversation on CBS. The recorded interview garnered some 18 million viewers.

The Apple TV+ series will find the hosts discussing their own mental health and emotional wellbeing alongside high-profile guests from throughout the world. The series partners with more than a dozen "accredited and respected expects and organizations from around the world," so it's not just a couple of celebrities trying to tell you how hard it is to be famous. Far from it, in fact.

“Now more than ever, there is an immediate need to replace the shame surrounding mental health with wisdom, compassion and honesty,” Winfrey said in a press release. “Our series aims to spark that global conversation.”

Prince Harry and Markle in 2020 announced that they no longer would serve as senior members of the royal family and would move to California.

“We are born into different lives, brought up in different environments, and as a result are exposed to different experiences. But our shared experience is that we are all human,” Prince Harry said in the Apple announcement. “The majority of us carry some form of unresolved trauma, loss or grief, which feels — and is — very personal. Yet the last year has shown us that we are all in this together, and my hope is that this series will show there is power in vulnerability, connection in empathy, and strength in honesty.”

On-camera advisers to the series include:

Dr. Nadine Burke Harris, California surgeon general and founder of Center for Youth Wellness

Dr. Joanne Cacciatore, founder of MISS Foundation and Selah Carefarm

Ken Duckworth, MD and chief medical officer, National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI)

Dr. Vikram Patel, co-founder of Sangath and professor of Global Health, Harvard Medical School

Dr. Bruce Perry, senior fellow of ChildTrauma Academy

Apple TV+ is available for $4.99 a month (assuming you're not getting it for free with the purchase of Apple hardware) on most major streaming platforms, including Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Google TV, and Apple TV. It's also available on select smart TVs from Samsung, LG, Sony and Vizio, and it can be viewed in a web browser.