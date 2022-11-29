A US holiday tradition is decorating the National Christmas Tree that sits just outside of The White House in Washington, DC. Well, 2022 marks the 100th anniversary of the National Christmas Tree Lighting ceremony. But you don't have to be a DC local to see the event, as CBS hosts a special broadcast, the National Christmas Tree Lighting: Celebrating 100 Years.

Just one of many Christmas TV highlights in the US this year, the National Christmas Tree Lighting joins the CMA Country Christmas special on ABC, NBC's Dolly Parton's Mountain Magic Christmas and holiday movie marathons from Hallmark, Freeform and more.

Here is what you need to know about how to watch the National Christmas Tree Lighting: Celebrating 100 Years broadcast.

When is the National Christmas Tree Lighting

The official National Christmas Tree lighting ceremony takes place on November 30, but only DC locals and those who win a special lottery get to attend. Viewers around the country can watch the National Christmas Tree Lighting: Celebrating 100 Years broadcast on Sunday, December 11, at 8 pm ET/PT on CBS (also streaming live on Paramount Plus).

The broadcast is available for on-demand viewing starting December 12 on Paramount Plus and CBS.com.

How to watch National Christmas Tree Lighting: Celebrating 100 Years

With the National Christmas Tree Lighting: Celebrating 100 Years broadcast airing on CBS, it is easy for anyone with a traditional cable subscription package to watch, as CBS is carried by all providers. But, if you've moved away from cable providers and have switched to live TV streaming services, FuboTV, Hulu with Live TV and YouTube TV all carry CBS as part of their channel lineup, allowing subscribers to tune in for the festive treat.

Paramount Plus subscribers also have the option to watch live, as the streaming service provides live access to local CBS stations, but you must be a Paramount Plus Premium subscriber for that ability. If you are a Paramount Plus Essential subscriber, you have to wait a day for the special to be available on demand.

National Christmas Tree Lighting: Celebrating 100 Years host

For the second year in a row, LL Cool J hosts the special broadcast of the National Christmas Tree Lighting. The Grammy award winner and Rock and Roll Hall of Famer is no stranger to CBS, as he currently stars in the crime drama NCIS: Los Angeles.

National Christmas Tree Lighting: Celebrating 100 Years performers

A number of big names are set to appear as performers on the National Christmas Tree Lighting: Celebrating 100 Years special. This includes Gloria Estefan, Andy Grammer, Joss Stone and Shania Twain singing holiday classics. In addition, "The President’s Own" United States Marine Band is also playing during the special.