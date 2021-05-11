How to watch 'Three Families' online anywhere in the world

Three Families is a new BBC drama that highlights the effects of the 1967 Abortion Act not being extended to Northern Ireland when it was launched in the rest of the UK.

The BBC drama, set between 2013 and 2019 follows the true stories of three very different local women and their loved ones whose lives have been affected by the law.

First there is Theresa Ryan played by Sinéad Keenan (Little Boy Blue) who is shocked to discover her teenage daughter is pregnant. Orla, played by Bloodlands star Lola Petticrew, is ashamed after falling pregnant to her abusive ex-boyfriend and wants a termination, but with options limited, mum Theresa ends up buying illegal abortion pills online.

Newlyweds Hannah (Amy James-Kelly - Gentleman Jack) and Johnathan (Colin Morgan - Merlin, Humans) are thrilled to discover they are expecting their first child together, however their joy turns to heartache when the learn their baby will die during pregnancy or shortly after the birth. They make the tough decision to have a termination, only to discover that isn't actually an option.

Then there is Rosie Fortress played by Genevieve O’Reilly (The Dry), a 40-year-old first time mum desperate for a termination after her unborn child dies in the womb as a result of a rare genetic disorder. Rosie is denied the medical procedure, much to the shock of her English husband, David.

The drama also stars Owen McDonnell (Killing Eve), Prasanna Puwanarajah (Defending the Guilty) and Kerri Quinn (Coronation Street).

Three Families sees Theresa desperate to help her teenage daughter, Orla. (Image credit: BBC)

How to watch Three Families online for free in the UK

Three Families airs on BBC1 on Monday 10th and Tuesday 11th May at 9pm.

Both episodes are available to stream on BBC iPlayer now.

