'Three Families' — release date, cast, plot and everything you need to know about the BBC1 drama

Three Families is a new BBC drama that highlights the effects of the 1967 Abortion Act not being extended to Northern Ireland when it was launched in the rest of the UK.

Set between 2013 and 2019, the show will tell the story of three women and their families in Northern Ireland, before the very recent change to abortion legislation in the region.

Previously announced using the show's working title, When It Happens To You, Three Families is sure to be among the best BBC dramas. Here’s everything you need to know about Three Families.

There’s no word yet on when we can expect to see the two-part drama on our TV screens. All we currently know is that it will air on BBC1 in the UK.

Three Families cast

The BBC officially announced the cast for Three Families on April 7. So far, we know that Sinéad Keenan (Little Boy Blue) Lola Petticrew ( Bloodlands ), Amy James-Kelly ( Gentleman Jack ) and Genevieve O’Reilly (The Dry) will appear.

They will be joined by Colin Morgan (Humans), Owen McDonnell ( Killing Eve ), Prasanna Puwanarajah (Defending the Guilty) and Kerri Quinn ( Coronation Street ).

What’s the plot?

In the cast announcement, the BBC summarized Three Families as follows:

“Three Families explores the emotive issues around abortion in Northern Ireland, and the experience of families whose lives have been profoundly affected. Names and details have been changed to ensure the anonymity of the real-life contributors.”

The show has been written by Gwyneth Hughes (Doing Money, Vanity Fair) and has been produced by the team behind Three Girls, the multi-award-winning account of the Rochdale grooming scandal. They were also the team behind The Nest.

Piers Wenger, Director of BBC Drama, says the show “will help audiences get an insight into how abortion law has affected many different women and their families. Their stories are powerful, personal and memorable.”

Is there a trailer?

Right now, there isn't a trailer available.